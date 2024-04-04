ElementalTV Announces the Launch of VenuEx, the First Integrated Venue-Centric TVOOH Audience Platform with Over 800,000 Screens Across the U.S.

New platform leverages cutting edge technology for advertisers to reach consumers in over 100 unique venue types

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VenuEx, a first-of-its-kind venue-centric audience platform, is revolutionizing TV Out-of-Home (TVOOH) leveraging the programmatic infrastructure of ElementalTV, a pioneer in advertising technology. VenuEx is now available to advertisers nationwide, featuring an extensive, integrated exchange of over 800,000 screens that offer unparalleled audience scale and hyper-targeted advertising opportunities for brands.

The expansive VenuEx network spans all 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the U.S. and includes over 100 unique venue types, including retail outlets, airports, gyms, restaurants & bars, healthcare practice waiting rooms, gas stations, college campuses, and a multitude of other venue types. Through VenuEx's innovative venue-based, audience-targeting platform, advertisers can now engage with audiences by accessing thousands of screens located in contextually relevant environments. VenuEx eliminates the legacy pain points associated with fragmented TVOOH channels with a comprehensive, unified solution that enables advertisers to optimize campaigns programmatically and achieve maximum ROI.

Tony Patel, General Manager of VenuEx, brings over two decades of digital media experience to the TVOOH front. In his most recent leadership role, Tony spearheaded the Programmatic Trading division at Loop TV. A recognized thought leader and trusted advisor in the evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) landscape, he now brings his expertise as an innovator to TVOOH.

"ElementalTV serves as the perfect springboard for VenuEx with a differentiated formula of key DMP+DSP+SSP features, combining traditional audience segments with contextually relevant data to ensure a holistic and precise audience target," Tony remarked on VenuEx's synergistic relationship with ElementalTV. "In addition to delivering scale and geographical footprint, VenuEx aims to leverage ElementalTV's robust CTV audience activation capabilities, deep data insights, and supply relationships to help advertisers achieve unrivaled campaign success."

Emphasizing the strategic significance of incorporating TVOOH into advertisers' CTV budgets, Tony expressed, "We are on the cusp of DOOH's transition to TVOOH. Major programmatic ad budgets already transact via CTV; however, there's a glaring need to modernize traditional DOOH to TVOOH/CTVOOH with increasing research indicating the magnitude of the medium's impact on influencing brand perception among an often captive audience."

Today, nearly half (45%) of American adults say they notice OOH advertising more than before the pandemic. Beyond its unskippable nature, TVOOH is a powerful, premium advertising medium that delivers extensive reach, engagement, targeting, and measurement. A small 15% allocation of an existing CTV budget to TVOOH can result in up to double the total audience reach. Advertisers can amplify their campaign impact by integrating TVOOH into their cross-channel advertising strategies.

"The launch of VenuEx underscores the growing significance of TVOOH (aka CTV-DOOH) advertising in today's fragmented media landscape," remarked Brian Bloodgood, Head of Sales at Loop TV. "Leveraging the context of venues to enhance the effectiveness of brand messages, advertisers will now have unprecedented, programmatic access to their target audiences at scale. Loop TV is proud to be a key partner in powering VenuEx's rapidly growing network of in-venue screens primed to attract premium demand."

VenuEx's integration with the industry's top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) and Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) streamlines the process of accessing TVOOH inventory at an unprecedented scale. Through this seamless integration, advertisers can leverage programmatic buying capabilities to efficiently reach their target audiences and drive campaign success.

Eric Spielman, Chief Strategy Officer at Atmosphere TV expressed his excitement saying, "Atmosphere TV is thrilled to partner with VenuEx to bring unprecedented scale to venue-based audience curation for TVOOH. Gone are the days of premium TVOOH supply being lumped together with DOOH, as more and more data depicts the high ROI derived from activating TVOOH supply and reaching consumers in public spaces and venues with high dwell times through CTV devices. As the industry shifts towards this convergence between CTV and TVOOH, VenuEx is well-positioned to drive meaningful results for advertisers seeking to amplify their campaign impact through cross-channel strategies."

As the TVOOH landscape evolves, VenuEx is focused on providing advertisers with innovative solutions to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. VenuEx's vast network of screens, expansive geographic footprint, superior targeting capabilities, and programmatic infrastructure position it to reinvent the future of out-of-home TV advertising.

For more information about VenuEx and its nationwide TVOOH network, please visit: www.elementaltv.com/venuex and www.venuex.tv .

About ElementalTV

ElementalTV, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, is pioneering the next era of adtech with innovations that unlock revenue opportunities in the CTV landscape. SmartCuration, the company's cutting-edge audience technology, is revolutionizing the media buying process through AI-powered audience planning that merges a robust suite of traditional targeting segments with contextually relevant data into premium, curated inventory. With access to over 95% of US-based households, ElementalTV enables unprecedented audience reach and engagement anytime, anywhere, across any CTV device. ElementalTV's relentless commitment to innovation is creating a step-change in CTV monetization where technology and audience connectivity converge, providing clients with solutions that maximize audience value through unparalleled, immersive advertising experiences.

Media Contact:

Shafi Mustafa

ElementalTV

[email protected]

(626) 465-3688

SOURCE Elemental TV