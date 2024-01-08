ElementalTV Launches VISTA at CES 2024: A Revolutionary Audience Activation Platform for CTV Publishers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElementalTV announces the launch of VISTA, a transformative platform for CTV publishers, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. VISTA's proprietary technology combines key DSP, DMP, and SSP features to power new revenue opportunities for publisher sales teams. This innovation revolutionizes campaign activation and audience engagement, enabling CTV publishers to unlock an audience-centric revenue model that connects with their audience anywhere across CTV to maximize monetization.

Omer Latif, CEO of ElementalTV, remarked, "With VISTA, we have created a revolutionary step change in CTV advertising. This platform embodies our relentless commitment to innovation, fusing essential ad tech features to create a singular solution for universal audience activation. By unifying data, context, and activation, VISTA is tailored to unlock the full potential of CTV advertising, enabling publishers to maximize audience value with unparalleled precision and efficiency."

VISTA stands out with its "Audience Anywhere" capability, empowering CTV publishers to leverage extensive audience insights and campaign management tools. It connects with a vast network of over 150 million US-based households, meticulously vetted by VISTA's quality team and safeguarded by premier brand safety tools. At the core of VISTA's audience discovery is sophisticated AI and machine learning, driving precise audience insights and activation strategies.

Raoul Marinescu, President of Digital Sales at Allen Media Group, an early client of ElementalTV, shared his perspective: "The launch of VISTA presents a tremendous opportunity for CTV publishers like us. Its innovative approach to audience activation aligns perfectly with our goals for revenue growth and margin expansion. We are excited about the possibilities VISTA opens up in terms of enhanced audience engagement and operational efficiency."

The unveiling of VISTA at CES 2024 provides publishers with access to cutting-edge technology and further signifies ElementalTV's role as an innovation leader in the ad tech industry. VISTA is poised to become a must-have tool for CTV publishers seeking to grow revenue and thrive in a rapidly changing digital advertising landscape.

For more information about VISTA and ElementalTV, please visit www.elementaltv.com

About ElementalTV:

ElementalTV, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, is pioneering the next era of adtech with innovations that unlock revenue opportunities in the CTV landscape. VISTA, the company's proprietary, leading-edge technology, seamlessly integrates DMP, DSP, and SSP features, revolutionizing campaign activation and audience engagement in CTV. With access to over 150 million US-based households, VISTA enables premium audience reach and engagement anytime, anywhere, across any CTV device. ElementalTV's relentless commitment to innovation is creating a step-change in CTV where technology and audience connectivity converge, providing clients with solutions that maximize audience value through unparalleled, immersive advertising experiences.

