ElementalTV Launches VISTA at CES 2024: A Revolutionary Audience Activation Platform for CTV Publishers

News provided by

Elemental TV

08 Jan, 2024, 11:22 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElementalTV announces the launch of VISTA, a transformative platform for CTV publishers, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. VISTA's proprietary technology combines key DSP, DMP, and SSP features to power new revenue opportunities for publisher sales teams. This innovation revolutionizes campaign activation and audience engagement, enabling CTV publishers to unlock an audience-centric revenue model that connects with their audience anywhere across CTV to maximize monetization.

Continue Reading

Omer Latif, CEO of ElementalTV, remarked, "With VISTA, we have created a revolutionary step change in CTV advertising. This platform embodies our relentless commitment to innovation, fusing essential ad tech features to create a singular solution for universal audience activation. By unifying data, context, and activation, VISTA is tailored to unlock the full potential of CTV advertising, enabling publishers to maximize audience value with unparalleled precision and efficiency."

VISTA stands out with its "Audience Anywhere" capability, empowering CTV publishers to leverage extensive audience insights and campaign management tools. It connects with a vast network of over 150 million US-based households, meticulously vetted by VISTA's quality team and safeguarded by premier brand safety tools.  At the core of VISTA's audience discovery is sophisticated AI and machine learning, driving precise audience insights and activation strategies. 

Raoul Marinescu, President of Digital Sales at Allen Media Group, an early client of ElementalTV, shared his perspective: "The launch of VISTA presents a tremendous opportunity for CTV publishers like us. Its innovative approach to audience activation aligns perfectly with our goals for revenue growth and margin expansion. We are excited about the possibilities VISTA opens up in terms of enhanced audience engagement and operational efficiency."

The unveiling of VISTA at CES 2024 provides publishers with access to cutting-edge technology and further signifies ElementalTV's role as an innovation leader in the ad tech industry. VISTA is poised to become a must-have tool for CTV publishers seeking to grow revenue and thrive in a rapidly changing digital advertising landscape.

For more information about VISTA and ElementalTV, please visit www.elementaltv.com

About ElementalTV:
ElementalTV, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, is pioneering the next era of adtech with innovations that unlock revenue opportunities in the CTV landscape. VISTA, the company's proprietary, leading-edge technology, seamlessly integrates DMP, DSP, and SSP features, revolutionizing campaign activation and audience engagement in CTV. With access to over 150 million US-based households, VISTA enables premium audience reach and engagement anytime, anywhere, across any CTV device. ElementalTV's relentless commitment to innovation is creating a step-change in CTV where technology and audience connectivity converge, providing clients with solutions that maximize audience value through unparalleled, immersive advertising experiences.

Media Contact:
Shafi Mustafa
ElementalTV
[email protected]
(626) 465-3688

SOURCE Elemental TV

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.