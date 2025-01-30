Elementary and Middle School Teachers Indicate Increased Family Support for Prioritizing Schoolwork is the Primary Way to Address Learning Gaps

New Study.com survey shows that educators believe a primary reason for academic gaps is lack of parent or family support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Study.com survey of elementary and middle school teachers found the primary reason for academic gaps is lack of parent or family prioritization of academics, according to 46% of respondents, and one that 87% of educators believe could be the top area for additional support to address learning losses. The other top causes for learning gaps include mental health and social-emotional struggles (38%) and lack of students completing their homework or studying (35%).

The recently released National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores, often referred to as the nation's report card, show a lack of progress in math and reading achievement with results continuing to lag pre-pandemic (2019) levels. Study.com's survey provides educator context to the factors affecting student achievement as most teachers (41%) report 50-75% of their students are academically at grade level while 25% say 26-50% of students are on par, and 24% indicate more than 75% of their students are at grade level.

Those higher-performing students that teachers report being at grade level are driving test improvements while students at the lower end are falling further behind. According to the NAEP report, more than two-thirds of the lower-performing group come from historically disadvantaged populations, including 40% Hispanic and 25% English language learners.

"The growing disparity that systemically impacts historically disadvantaged populations will continue to expand if it isn't addressed through effective educator, student and family support. With the expected growth in our Hispanic population – especially non-native English speakers – effective education technology can be a bridge to help all learners," explained Dana Bryson, SVP Social Impact, Study.com. "Further, increasing the number of Hispanic educators to better reflect the student population also can have a positive impact – not just on the academic success of Hispanic students but all students."

Seventy-one percent of teachers feel confident they can help their students catch up academically. They also shared top support for addressing learning gaps:

Increased parent/family support for prioritizing schoolwork (87%)

Smaller class sizes (80%)

Mental health support for students (76%)

High quality instructional resources or curriculum (76%)

Expanded after-school or summer learning programs (68%)

Additional Findings

Technology in Education:

41% of teachers use technology-based tools several times a week to address learning loss while 25% use them daily

68% believe technology is very or somewhat effective in closing learning gaps, with adaptive learning platforms and gamified apps seen as the most effective tools

50% of teachers report positive learning outcomes for students with consistent access to technology

Behavioral & Environmental Factors:

49% of teachers believe reducing behavioral issues would significantly help students catch up academically while 47% think it would help somewhat

49% of teachers report losing up to 3 hours each week to behavioral issues and 28% of teachers lose between 4-6 hours weekly

Disruptive classroom behavior (50%), difficulty concentrating (47%) and social-emotional challenges such as anxiety and frustration (46%) are the top behavioral challenges teachers face with their students

Methodology

The "Learning Loss" survey was conducted online from January 23-24, 2025, and included 700 elementary and middle school teachers across the country. The age distribution of respondents was as follows: Generation Z (10%), Millennials (41%), Generation X (33%), and Baby Boomers (15%). In terms of ethnicity, the respondents were predominantly White (55%), followed by Hispanic (17%), Black or African American (14%), and Asian (9%). Smaller groups included American Indian or Alaska Native (1%).

For a full version of the report, please visit: https://study.com/featured-insights/lack-of-family-prioritization-cause-for-learning-gaps.html

About Study.com

