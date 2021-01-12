Elenium Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Airport Passenger Self-service Automation Kiosks

"The touchless kiosks can operate effectively even with passengers wearing masks, glasses, hats, and face visors. Elenium's systems are highly intuitive, capable of working both in light and dark environments, and importantly, provide passengers with accessibility while insuring a seamless operation," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst. "The kiosks use robust technology to drown out airport background noise and focus on the passenger's speech, transmitting clear voice recognition. This is possible using proximity sensors, high-resolution cameras, and various directional microphones designed to operate and capture an individual's voice despite high traffic and noisy environments."

The company is committed to strengthening operational efficiency by increasing processing speeds and minimizing long passenger queues. It utilizes Flight Deck, Elenium's operations and data management tool as an effective feedback mechanism, focusing the operations staff on preventative actions. The tool monitors operational performance by gathering autonomous passenger data that can track specifications such as which devices people use the most during the day and which airlines use the devices more than others. It uses the data to analyze passenger flow, the amount of time a passenger spends navigating through the self-service process, and the terminals with the highest traffic.

Elenium's kiosks and bag drops demonstrate exceptional flexibility and can immediately integrate numerous types of tools to read vital signs for a potential fever using biometrics, thermal cameras, and near-infrared technology. Moreover, its systems can integrate with any third-party devices. Through its self-service solutions, Elenium helps airports establish and maintain public confidence in health screening as well as provide a streamlined method for passenger processing.

"The technology behind Elenium's systems became and continues to remain a prominent innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elenium listened to the feedback from airports regarding the virus and immediately focused on providing solutions that would help halt its spread," noted Lopez. "This focus on customer needs and its technological superiority makes it a valuable partner in current and future markets."

Aaron Hornlimann, CEO and Co-founder at Elenium Automation, said: "Elenium Automation is proud to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for setting a benchmark in the automation of airports and passenger experience. Since starting the company less than five years ago, we have always been focused on improving the passenger experience. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we combined the focus on passenger experience with finding ways to make the world safer by enhancing various customer-facing devices with touchless capability and evolving them into health screening points using contactless vital sign detection. We believe this will play a key role in restoring people's confidence to travel and get them flying again."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Elenium Automation

Elenium Automation creates self-service technology that moves you faster and safer. Our products are used by millions of people across aviation, healthcare, aged care, and government infrastructure. We have a unique team with capabilities in robotics, mechanical engineering, physics, machine learning, and data science.

For more information, please visit: http://www.elenium.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

