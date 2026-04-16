ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES AND MITHRL PAIR REAL-TIME TUMOR PROFILING WITH AGENTIC AI TO UNLOCK NEW IMMUNOTHERAPY RESPONSE INSIGHTS

Data abstract from this collaboration accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026

MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed the elive™ ex vivo tumor profiling platform, announced a scientific collaboration with Mithrl, an AI company focused on accelerating research through its Scientific Decision Engine (SDE). Combining these innovative approaches establishes a foundation for integrating functional tumor profiling with AI-driven analysis to support more scalable and systematic discovery of novel immunotherapy response signals.

The Elephas elive™ platform captures real-time cytokine responses from live tumor fragments of core needle biopsies. Pairing the elive™ platform with Mithrl's SDE enables autonomous design and execution of multi-step scientific analyses under rigorous controls.

Along with Mithrl, Elephas will be co-presenting new data from this collaboration at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, highlighting the potential of combining real-time functional tumor profiling with multi-modal data analysis to generate biologically meaningful insights more efficiently.

Poster Presentation: Multi-agent-augmented analysis of PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor response (Abstract #5695)

Date/Time: April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST

Location: Section 40

Learn more on the poster here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/21436/presentation/9781

"Partnering with Mithrl enables us to more fully leverage the richness of our functional profiling data and showcase the power of Agentic AI," said Hinco Gierman, CSO of Elephas. "By integrating these data with external datasets, we're incredibly impressed with the speed at which Mithrl is able to generate novel insights that can better understand the biology of response and generate insights that may help guide translational research and therapeutic development."

"Collaborating with Elephas allows us to pair their unprecedented real-time tumor profiling from live tumor biopsies with Mithrl's SDE to unlock deep biological insights that would otherwise remain elusive or take months to surface. I believe this combination exemplifies the future of translational research," said Vivek Adarsh, Co-Founder and CEO of Mithrl.

About Elephas Biosciences

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, currently only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to the lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With a mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live tumor biopsies respond to immunotherapies. Through preservation of the native tumor microenvironment and application of a novel treatment method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive™ platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mithrl

Drug discovery is breaking under its own weight. Biopharma spends over $250 billion a year on R&D, yet new medicines still take 10+ years and $2.6 billion to reach patients and 90% of clinical candidates fail. Scientists wait an average of 60 days between experiments, buried under fragmented data and analyses that can't be reproduced. Every delay means a patient waits longer and a timeline slips by years. Mithrl is the Scientific Decision Engine (SDE) that compresses the discovery loop for biopharma and other R&D teams. With Mithrl's enterprise-ready agentic SDE, purpose-built for scientific rigor, bench scientists and computational biologists move from raw data to reproducible insights and defensible IP opportunities faster than ever before. Learn more at mithrl.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Elephas