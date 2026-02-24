ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE TO STUDY ADVANCED STAGE SOLID CANCER TUMORS IN COLORECTAL, LIVER AND PANCREATIC CANCERS

Three Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) to utilize the Elephas Live™ Platform to evaluate the impact of a combination therapy of surgical intervention and immunotherapy

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, announced today a new research partnership with the University of Louisville that will evaluate the impact of a combination therapy of surgical intervention and immunotherapy in three different cancers, including colorectal, liver, and pancreatic. As part of the collaboration, the University of Louisville will be analyzing live tumor specimens on the Elephas Live Platform in conjunction with multiple Investigator Initiated Trials.

With only one in five cancer patients benefiting from immunotherapy, there is a critical need for real‑time functional response data. The Elephas Live Platform measures how an intact, live tumor sample responds to therapy in real time. The company is executing a global commercialization strategy and expanding collaborations with groups focused on advancing immunotherapy success rates.

"I have been working closely with Elephas for several years and I am excited to integrate their platform into our research laboratory to advance a more personalized approach to cancer care," shared Robert Martin, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chair for the Department of Surgery and Professor/Director of Surgical Oncology Research Laboratory of the University of Louisville. "By evaluating how an individual patient's live tumor responds to immunotherapy in real time—particularly in conjunction with surgical intervention—we can move beyond population-based treatment strategies toward truly individualized therapeutic decision-making. Advanced stage colorectal, liver, and pancreatic cancers remain extraordinarily challenging to treat, and precision tools that help tailor therapy to each patient's tumor biology are essential to improving outcomes and ultimately enhancing the lives of patients."

"We are honored to partner with Dr. Martin and the team at the University of Louisville to continue exploring the ways we believe our platform can help to inform better treatment options," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas Founder and CEO. "Progress in oncology depends on strong collaborations that bring together clinical expertise and advanced technology. These studies can bring meaningful improvements in patient cancer care."

About Elephas Biosciences

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, currently only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live™ platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the University of Louisville

Founded in 1798 as one of the nation's first city-owned public universities, the University of Louisville (UofL) is a vital ecosystem that creates thriving futures for students, our community, and society. As one of only 79 universities in the United States to earn recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as both a Research 1 and a Community Engaged university, we impact lives in areas of student success and research and innovation, while our dynamic connection with our local and global communities provides unparalleled opportunities for students and citizens both. The university serves as an engine that powers Metro Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky and as a classroom for UofL's more than 23,000 students, who benefit from partnerships with top employers and a wide range of community service opportunities. Through the university's approach to education, innovation, and connection, Cardinals make impacts that make a difference, shaping a better future for all. To learn more, visit https://louisville.edu/.

SOURCE Elephas