Elevat Announces Strategic Collaboration with HydraForce (A Bosch Company) to Deliver Integrated Intelligent Hydraulic and Electronic Control Solutions

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevat, a provider of industrial machine intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with HydraForce (A Bosch Company) to launch an integrated suite of intelligent hydraulic and electronic control solutions. This collaboration empowers OEMs in construction, agriculture, forestry, and municipal sectors to transform raw machine data into actionable operational insights, optimizing uptime and machine performance across the equipment lifecycle.

"OEMs are increasingly looking for complete, future-ready solutions that bridge hydraulics, electronics, and advanced data services," said Russ Schneidewind, Director of Business Development at HydraForce (A Bosch Company). "This collaboration brings together complementary strengths and an integrated solution that will support equipment manufacturers in achieving higher reliability and service value."

At the core of this collaboration, HydraForce (A Bosch Company) will leverage its deep expertise in hydraulic control systems and extensive North American distribution network, combined with Elevat's machine connectivity and applied intelligence capabilities. Together, these technologies create a unified ecosystem that drives meaningful data insights and operational value for OEM partners and their customers.

The integrated solutions delivered through this partnership will be applied across new production programs and existing fleets. Customers benefit from interoperable, field-proven technologies backed by trusted industrial brands, with the flexibility to scale globally and evolve digital capabilities over time.

Key capabilities of this collaboration include:

Connected machine intelligence and telematics





Remote diagnostics and service tools





Operational alerts and proactive analysis





Over-the-air (OTA) updates





Secure, OEM-branded digital experiences for dealers and end customers

"Aligning Elevat's applied intelligence layer with HydraForce (A Bosch Company)'s field-proven control and connectivity technologies gives OEMs a clear path to smarter, more data-driven machine solutions," said Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevat. "This collaboration enables manufacturers to extend equipment uptime, enable more proactive service workflows, and deliver ongoing digital value across machine lifecycles."

Elevat and HydraForce (A Bosch Company) will showcase the unified suite of intelligent hydraulic and electronic control solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, North America's largest construction industry trade event, taking place March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Elevat

Elevat is an industrial machine intelligence platform based in Seattle, WA, focused on helping OEMs unlock actionable machine insights and deliver next-generation digital services. Elevat's open architecture enables deep connectivity, advanced analytics, and proactive analysis across diverse equipment fleets.

About HydraForce (A Bosch Company)

HydraForce (A Bosch Company) is a global designer and manufacturer of motion control systems, including hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and electronic controls for off-highway industries such as agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, and forestry.

