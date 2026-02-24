Elevat Unveils Elevat AI Technician Assistant to Help OEMs, Dealers and Service Teams Fight the Technician Shortage and Fix Today's Complex Machines

OEM-branded, in-workflow AI that empowers technicians, speeds diagnostics, and raises shop productivity across dealer networks

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevat today announced Elevat AI Technician Assistant, an OEM- and dealer-ready AI assistant that brings OEM-accurate, in-workflow expertise to frontline technicians and service teams. The Assistant turns machine telemetry, fault codes, service manuals and field repair history into clear, prioritized steps — helping technicians diagnose faster, improve first-time fix rates, and make dealer shops more productive and efficient.

"Service is where product promise meets reality," said Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevat. "With experienced techs retiring and fewer people entering the trade, dealer networks and service teams need tools that empower people in the moment of work. The Elevat AI Technician Assistant delivers OEM-accurate guidance where technicians already work — making repairs faster, more consistent, and easier to scale across dealer networks."

Why this matters

The industry is at a turning point: a growing wave of retirements and a shortage of new entrants are thinning experienced field crews, even as machines become increasingly software-driven and complex. At the same time, service is becoming a strategic differentiator for OEMs and dealers — and every hour of avoidable downtime erodes customer trust and dealer margins. The Assistant is built for that reality: to augment technicians' capabilities, preserve tribal knowledge, and make service execution repeatable and measurable.

What the Assistant does

Telemetry-first diagnostics. Converts fault codes and live telemetry into prioritized likely root causes so technicians start with the right hypothesis.

Step-by-step OEM-accurate guidance. Contextual repair procedures, checklists and acceptance criteria surfaced in the technician's workflow.

Field knowledge capture. Automatically preserves successful fixes and dealer best practices so expertise scales across the network.

Seamless escalation & remote support. Shared context for fast handoffs to specialists when specialized help is needed.

Service analytics for leaders. Visibility into repair velocity, repeat failures, parts usage and opportunities to boost efficiency and training.

Built for OEMs and dealer networks

Delivered as an OEM-branded, dealer-managed experience, the Assistant gives manufacturers control over repair content, permissions and governance — so OEMs retain authority over procedures, warranty handling and how field data is used. Dealers get modern tools that integrate with existing workflows, accelerate onboarding and raise productivity without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Outcomes to expect

In pilots and customers' early use, AI-assisted guidance has driven meaningful results — higher first-time fix rates, faster technician onboarding and fewer repeat visits. One early customer described the effect as "turning a first-year technician into the equivalent of much more experienced echnician" helping shops do more with the people they already have.

Availability

Elevat AI Technician Assistant is available now for OEMs, dealer groups and service organizations. Elevat supports OEM-branded deployments, dealer rollouts and pilots to tune content, workflows and reporting for real-world service operations.

About Elevat

Elevat builds human-centered connected-machine software and AI that helps OEMs, dealers and service teams get machines back to work faster. By embedding OEM-accurate expertise in the flow of work, Elevat empowers technicians, preserves field knowledge and raises service efficiency across dealer networks. Learn more at www.elevat-iot.com.

