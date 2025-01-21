Elevate Announces Joshua Rogol As CEO, Accelerating Growth & Data Center Related Battery Infrastructure Solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners ("ArcLight") and its Fund VII portfolio company Elevate Renewables ("Elevate" or the "Company"), a leading battery storage developer, today announced the appointment of Joshua Rogol as Elevate's CEO. Joshua was previously President of Strata Clean Energy ("Strata"), having played an instrumental role in their growth to becoming one of the largest domestic independent battery developers and operators. Eric Cherniss, who was previously President of Elevate has been promoted to Head of Development for ArcLight. As CEO, Joshua and the Elevate team will look to build on their prior success, existing significant battery development portfolio, and leverage ArcLight's deep power expertise to pursue brownfield and data center-related battery development opportunities.

Joshua Rogol Elevate Renewables

Since 2001, ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight sees significant opportunities for investment associated with AI and data center related power infrastructure which it believes it is uniquely positioned to enable given its significant experience and resources.

Elevate Renewables is ArcLight's utility scale battery development team which is strategically positioned across major U.S. power markets to develop and operate battery storage infrastructure. Elevate has significant resources and a development pipeline of over 4 GWs, leveraging ArcLight's extensive portfolio of power infrastructure and captive brownfield growth opportunities. Elevate is in advanced development at sites in New York, California, and Arizona in partnership with local utilities, load serving entities and regulators.

"I am excited to join Elevate and ArcLight at this pivotal moment in the battery storage industry," said Joshua Rogol. "ArcLight brings to the table significant power expertise and resources as one of the leading infrastructure investors in the power sector which Elevate can leverage to provide customized and creative development solutions for strategic partners, utilities, hyper scalers and data center developers."

"We are excited to partner with Josh as CEO of Elevate Renewables" said Angelo Acconcia, Partner at ArcLight. "We believe that battery storage will see significant growth as more large-scale batteries will be needed to meet the growing power and grid reliability needs associated with electrification and AI driven data center development." James Sullivan at Arclight added "Josh has a proven track record of developing large battery portfolios and solutions for strategic partners to help provide fast, effective and scalable infrastructure. We are excited about Elevate's ability to provide unique customer and market power solutions."

About ArcLight Capital Partners:

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of value added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission and natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

About Elevate Renewables:

Elevate Renewables is a utility scale battery storage company focused on strategically deploying battery infrastructure co-located with existing power infrastructure facilities. The Company has significant experience and resources to effectuate utility scale battery infrastructure with an extensive brownfield pipeline of over 4 GWs. Elevate Renewables is active throughout the United States, where electrification and the rapid growth of intermittent renewables has created a need and advantage for renewable utility scale battery storage. For more information, please visit www.elevaterenewableenergy.com.

