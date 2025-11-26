Elevate Announces Strategic and Capital Investment in RSL Advisors, Expanding its CAAS and Tax Capabilities in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate LLC ("Elevate"), a national platform for accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced a strategic and capital investment in RSL Advisors LLC effective November 1st. RSL Advisors is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based cloud accounting, advisory, and tax firm. The partnership expands Elevate's growing footprint in the Southeast and strengthens its national CAAS and tax capabilities as part of its broader strategy to partner with high-quality, technology-forward firms in key regional markets.

Founded in 2002, RSL Advisors provides monthly client accounting services, advisory services, payroll, tax planning, and outsourced CFO support to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The firm is recognized for its technology-enabled operations, strong staff continuity, and a loyal portfolio of recurring CAAS and tax clients. RSL Advisors has demonstrated consistent growth with expanding demand for its CAAS and tax offerings.

"RSL Advisors aligns perfectly with Elevate's strategy of partnering with high-quality, operations-focused firms that deliver meaningful value to clients," said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO & Managing Partner of Elevate. "Russ and his team have built a modern, technology-enabled CAAS practice with a strong culture, durable client relationships, and an impressive track record of growth. We look forward to supporting their next chapter and expanding Elevate's presence across North Carolina."

Under the partnership, RSL Advisors will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership while gaining access to Elevate's national resources, shared services, technology, and operator-led support to further scale its CAAS, advisory, and tax offerings.

"Our firm has always focused on delivering high-quality service and practical, forward-thinking solutions for our clients," said Russ Lawrence, CPA, Managing Partner of RSL Advisors. "Elevate's approach, leadership, and commitment to long-term value creation made this partnership the right fit for our team and the clients we serve."

About Elevate LLC

Elevate is a rapidly scaling, operator-led platform that partners with leading tax, accounting and advisory firms across the country. Elevate provides strategic capital, shared services, modern technology, and operational support to help firms grow, enhance advisory capabilities, and strengthen their teams while preserving local leadership and culture.

