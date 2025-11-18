Elevate Appoints Karen Bennett as Chief People and Platform Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate LLC ("Elevate"), a national platform for accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today that Karen Bennett has joined the firm as Chief People and Platform Officer. Karen is an accomplished HR and operations executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in professional services. She is widely recognized for building strong, trust-based relationships and advancing organizational growth through culture, operational discipline, and thoughtful leadership.

In her role at Elevate, Karen will oversee the firm's people strategy and the operating platform that connects its firms, teams, and shared capabilities. She will lead talent acquisition, leadership development, firm-wide integration, and cross-functional execution - all foundational to Elevate's mission of building a modern, scalable, people-first organization.

Karen will also work closely with Elevate's digital, technology, and AI teams to strengthen the firm's operational infrastructure. This includes embedding data, automation, and AI-driven tools across workforce planning, resource management, collaboration, and integration processes - enabling Elevate's professionals to spend more time on high-impact advisory and client work.

"Karen is one of the most respected operational and people leaders in the industry," said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO & Managing Partner of Elevate. "Her ability to connect people, process, and technology is exactly what Elevate needs as we integrate new firms and scale nationally. She brings a platform-builder's mindset rooted in real operational experience, and she will be instrumental in helping us build a culture where our teams can grow, perform, and innovate."

Karen joins Elevate from Citrin Cooperman, a top 20 accounting firm, where she served as Vice President of Strategy and Operations. She led strategic resource management across assurance, tax, and advisory, significantly improving utilization, transparency, and accountability. Her work was central to integrating newly acquired firms and building an aligned, efficient operating model.

Previously, Karen served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Berdon LLP, a national top 50 firm, where she led HR strategy, performance management, talent acquisition, resource management, and employee engagement. Her leadership helped strengthen firm culture, streamline operations, and advance talent development during a period of significant growth.

"Elevate is building a platform where people, process, and technology work together to create long-term value," Karen said. "I'm excited to help build a modern people and platform strategy that supports our professionals, leverages data and AI in practical ways, and strengthens the foundation for Elevate's continued growth."

Karen holds a Master's degree in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from St. Francis College. She resides in Staten Island, New York, with her husband and daughter.

About Elevate LLC

Elevate is a purpose-built CPA platform that provides capital, operational infrastructure, and strategic support to leading firms across the country. Backed by long-term investors and operator-led, Elevate enables firms to scale their impact, invest in talent, and stay ahead of the industry's transformation.

