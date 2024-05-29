Elevate Dad's Beard Game with Wahl® Trimmers this Father's Day

Discover the Perfect Grooming Gift for Every Dad - Whether He's a Handyman, an Adventurer, or the Epitome of Cool!

STERLING, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to honor the incredible dads in our lives with the perfect gift. This year, why not give him something that will make him look and feel his best? Whether he's a Dapper Dad, a Jack-of-All-Trades Dad, or a Dad-on-the-Go, Wahl has the perfect trimmer to suit his unique personality and grooming needs, including the following:

For the Dapper Dad

NEW Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer

Dad can achieve leading man looks with the NEW Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer. Engineered for precision and visibility, this trimmer delivers a beard that is camera-ready, even in high-definition; its revolutionary design includes:

Great Visibility . Engineered to provide five-times clearer line-of-sight* from every angle for sharper and straighter beard lines; because your beard is meant to be a statement of your perfectly groomed place in the world.

. Engineered to provide five-times clearer line-of-sight* from every angle for sharper and straighter beard lines; because your beard is meant to be a statement of your perfectly groomed place in the world. Sleek, No-Slip Grip . Built to last with the metal body, and the no-slip rubber grip offers maximum comfort and control. The moment you pick it up, you know you're holding a formidable piece of machinery.

. Built to last with the metal body, and the no-slip rubber grip offers maximum comfort and control. The moment you pick it up, you know you're holding a formidable piece of machinery. Smoother Precision . The diamond-hard-coated FOREVER BLADE™ cuts up to four-times closer and smoother than a standard blade** for less skin irritation and lasts a lifetime.***

. The diamond-hard-coated cuts up to four-times closer and smoother than a standard blade** for less skin irritation and lasts a lifetime.*** Multi-Purpose Grooming. The trimmer's unique all-in-one design includes three easy-change heads: a trimmer, a foil shaver, and a detailer.

The trimmer's unique all-in-one design includes three easy-change heads: a trimmer, a foil shaver, and a detailer. Long Run-Time. Groom for months between charges with a powerful Lithium-Ion battery with convenient USB charging.

Groom for months between charges with a powerful Lithium-Ion battery with convenient USB charging. The Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer has a MSRP of $149.99 and is currently available on Amazon.

For the Jack-of-All-Trades Dad

The Jack-of-All-Trades Dad is ready to take on any job, and the Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium-Ion +™ Trimmer is just as versatile. It's an all-in-one arsenal for trimming, and detailing, making it an ideal grooming companion for the dad who does it all. Features include the following:

Wet/Dry Functionality: Enjoy the convenience of using this trimmer at the sink or in the shower.

Enjoy the convenience of using this trimmer at the sink or in the shower. Multi-purpose Grooming: With three interchangeable heads and nine individual guide combs, his ears, nose, sideburns, neckline and more is covered.

With three interchangeable heads and nine individual guide combs, his ears, nose, sideburns, neckline and more is covered. Long-lasting Performance: Powered by Lithium-Ion +™ technology, this trimmer offers a 3.5-hour runtime on a one-hour charge, ensuring uninterrupted grooming sessions.

Powered by Lithium-Ion +™ technology, this trimmer offers a 3.5-hour runtime on a one-hour charge, ensuring uninterrupted grooming sessions. Power and Precision: High performance self-sharpening precision ground blades cut through all hair types.

High performance self-sharpening precision ground blades cut through all hair types. The Wahl® Stainless Steel Lithium-Ion +™ trimmer has a MSRP of $79.99 and is currently available at WahlUSA.com and all major retailers.

For the Dad-on-the-Go

The Wahl Lithium Ion™ Multigroom Cordless Trimmer is lightweight, rugged, and powerful, making it the perfect trimmer for dads who are always on the move, or looking for a new adventure.

Lightweight and Rugged Design : With the no-slip rubber grip, this cordless trimmer is easy to handle and perfect for hassle-free grooming while traveling.

: With the no-slip rubber grip, this cordless trimmer is easy to handle and perfect for hassle-free grooming while traveling. Powerful Operation : This trimmer boasts a powerful motor, ensuring a smooth and efficient grooming process.

: This trimmer boasts a powerful motor, ensuring a smooth and efficient grooming process. Multi-functional Usage : From total body grooming to beard trimming, shaving, and detailing, this trimmer is the only tool you'll need in your dopp kit.

: From total body grooming to beard trimming, shaving, and detailing, this trimmer is the only tool you'll need in your dopp kit. The Wahl® Lithium Ion™ Multigroom Cordless Trimmer has a MSRP of $47.99 and is currently available at WahlUSA.com and all major retailers.

For more information about the Wahl's extensive line of trimmers, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

*Trimmer design allows five-times clearer line-of-sight around grooming area when compared to Wahl standard trimmers and several competing trimmers.

**Up to four-times closer compared to Wahl standard blades and several competing trimmers.

***Valid in USA only. Limited lifetime warranty on blade relative to trimmer lifespan. For warranty service in US, call 1-800-767-9245 or visit wahlbeard.com for details.

Download Product Images: Wahl Father's Day Press Release Images

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation