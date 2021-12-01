Elevate, DriveWealth, and intellicents Partner to Deliver Embeddable API-Driven Tax-Advantaged Benefits

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate , the next generation consumer directed benefits platform, today announced that it has partnered with DriveWealth and intellicents . DriveWealth's API-based brokerage infrastructure coupled with intellicents' investment advisory services help power Elevate's HSA investment offering within its fully embeddable, API-driven pre-tax benefits experience. Launched in October after a year in stealth, Elevate empowers employees to easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive web or mobile dashboard. All benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly and reimbursement takes place within minutes.

Health savings accounts (HSAs), offered by Elevate and powered by DriveWealth and intellicents, help American workers offset rising healthcare costs , while serving as valuable retirement investment tools . Half of Americans today are enrolled in high-deductible healthcare plans , while overall health insurance deductibles have increased by 70% in the past decade. Together, Elevate, DriveWealth, and intellicents are giving employees greater insight into and control over HSAs.

"HSAs are an underappreciated investment tool, in part because the status quo HSA user experience has been abysmal," said Brian Cosgray, CEO & co-founder of Elevate. "DriveWealth understands how important API-driven architecture is for creating elegant end-user experiences. By partnering with two of the most respected names in financial technology and investment management in DriveWealth and intellicents, we're able to deliver exceptional HSA experiences to employees everywhere."

Employees accessing their HSAs through Elevate's embeddable, API-driven platform can do so seamlessly through one dashboard and one login experience. DriveWealth's embedded, API-based platform powers Elevate's HSA experience, giving employers and their employees access to fractional shares of more than 6,000 U.S. securities. DriveWealth handles all the behind-the-scenes work, including account rebalancing, tax reporting, regulatory reporting, clearing, and settlement. APIs also allow both Elevate and DriveWealth to sync employee account records in real time, as opposed to traditional flat-file systems used by the rest of the industry. Whether opted-in to a self-directed HSA investing experience or an advisory experience, employees can also access intellicents' menu of investment options and a suite of risk-based model portfolio services, supported by a world-class team of investment experts.

"Elevate has an intimate understanding of the cost pressures the average American is facing," said Brad Arends, CEO & co-founder of intellicents. "By marrying Elevate's modern and intuitive platform with our worker-friendly investment strategy and support, we can make a dent in leveling the playing field for all Americans."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Elevate. Elevate has an All-Star team that brings deep knowledge from the health space, the brokerage industry, and the benefit administration side," said Stan Smith, Managing Director of DriveHSA, DriveWealth. "When you combine that type of expertise with a modern brokerage infrastructure, such as DriveWealth, you know employers and employees are going to listen and be more engaged."

About Elevate

Elevate makes life easier for employers and employees by bringing innovation, simplicity, and security to consumer directed benefits. With Elevate, employees can easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive dashboard, whether on the web or mobile. All benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly, and reimbursement takes place within minutes. For more information, visit www.elevate.inc .

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's unparalleled consultative support and cloud-based, industrial strength technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth's commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it the partner of choice for powering the future of investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @Drivewealth .

About intellicents

intellicents is reimagining financial services for employers and individuals. Through fiduciary retirement plan services for plan sponsors and participants, personal financial management, corporate financial wellness – planning services, and group insurance consulting they are paving a smarter way for the American worker and their employer.

With headquarters in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and branch offices in Eden Prairie, MN*; Pella and Lake Mills, Iowa; Overland Park and Lawrence, Kansas; Tacoma, Washington; Golden, Colorado; and Southlake, Texas, they serve over 350 employers, with 49,000 participants, and over $4.5 billion in retirement and another $1 billion in personal financial planning assets under management and advisement. More information about intellicents can be found at www.intellicents.com .

