Elevate Easter with Help from the Eggsperts at The Incredible Egg

"With the average American eating 279 eggs per year, we always seek to help families find new ways to enjoy the incredible egg," says Anne Alonzo, President and CEO of the American Egg Board. "Easter is an especially important time for America's egg farmers, so we're sharing a wealth of recipes, egg decorating trends and entertaining how-to's to help enhance current traditions and bring about new ones. Our goal is to help families have the most incredible Easter ever."

Wow-worthy Easter Egg Decorating

Tired of your go-to egg decorating? The Incredible Egg has you covered. Impress your guests with glow-in-the-dark, marbled or paint pen eggs. They're as easy as 1-2-3 and add eggstra fun to the holiday.

Glow in the Dark: Eggs can shine both day and night. Make these fun glow-in the-dark-eggs with your family. Just grab a bowl and glow-in-the-dark paint.

Marbled : Nail polish is the perfect tool to marble your eggs. Just put a few drops of your favorite colors into water and swirl your egg around to make a beautiful design.

Paint Pen: Both brown and white eggs are stunners with this simple decorating technique. Take a gold, white or silver paint pen and create the design your heart desires.

Must-have Recipes for Your Easter Spread

There are so many ways to include eggs in your Easter menu — from baked, to deviled and scotched, the possibilities are truly endless.

The Easter Bunny's Eggs in a Basket: These eggs are too good to stay hidden. This recipe features eggs oven-baked in a warm baguette.

Sister Mary's Deviled Eggs: These heavenly deviled eggs include crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and fresh chives.

Scott's Scotched Eggs: Bring a gastropub staple home by cooking up a hard-boiled egg wrapped in sausage and crispy cracker shell.

Eggs are not only a delicious recipe staple for Easter and beyond, they are also a nutritional powerhouse, with one large egg containing 6 grams of high-quality protein and nine essential amino acids, all for 70 calories. So, no matter how you like your eggs, you can feel good about including them in breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

For more Easter egg decorating how-to's and recipe ideas, visit IncredibleEgg.org/Easter and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. AEB is located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

