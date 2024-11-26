Elevate Gifting in 2024 with Meatworks: The Finest USDA Prime Steaks Delivered Nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Meatworks is redefining corporate gifting by offering premium subscription and one-time steak boxes perfect for discerning business leaders. For 2024, Meatworks has expanded its popular corporate gifting program to include nationwide shipping, allowing businesses to send an unforgettable culinary experience to clients, customers, and partners nationwide.

"There's no better way to show appreciation than with a gift that truly stands out," said Brock Furlong, Meatworks CEO

"There's no better way to show appreciation than with a gift that truly stands out," said Brock Furlong, CEO of Meatworks. "Our corporate gift boxes feature hand-curated, USDA Prime steaks that represent the top 1% of beef globally, making it the ultimate gift for those who value quality and taste."

Nationwide Shipping: Perfect for Spreading Holiday Cheer

With nationwide shipping, Meatworks makes it easy for business owners, managers, and sales leaders to deliver the gift of exceptional steaks to clients and employees no matter where they are located. Meatworks' selection includes mouthwatering cuts like Ribeye, NY Strip, Filet Mignon, and Delmonico, all hand-cut and aged a minimum of 28 days to maximize tenderness and flavor.

The Meatworks Advantage: Top 1% Quality, Humanely Raised, and Locally Sourced

What sets Meatworks apart is its commitment to sourcing only USDA Prime Beef, representing North America's highest grade of beef. However, Meatworks goes further by hand-picking cuts within the top 1% regarding taste and tenderness. By partnering exclusively with American farmers who prioritize humane practices, Meatworks guarantees that every steak is ethically raised and locally sourced.

Key Benefits of Meatworks' Corporate Gifting:

USDA Certified: The highest quality beef, aged for 28 days.

Free Shipping: Always free shipping on every order.

Humanely Raised: Sourced from trusted American farms.

Nationwide Delivery: Ship gourmet steak boxes to clients and employees anywhere in the U.S.

Group Discounts: Enjoy a 20% discount on large orders.

The Meatworks Guarantee: Satisfaction Guaranteed

Meatworks understands the importance of giving a flawless gift. That's why they stand behind every box with the 'Meatworks Guarantee.' If recipients are unsatisfied, Meatworks is committed to making it right.

"We know that our clients are trusting us to represent their brand and their critically important business relationships, and we take that responsibility seriously," added Brock Furlong. "With our satisfaction guarantee, businesses can gift confidently this holiday season."

Limited-Time Corporate Gifting Program: Available Through December 31, 2024

The exclusive corporate gifting options are available now through December 31, 2024. Businesses are encouraged to act quickly to secure their orders for the holiday season. Visit Meatworks Corporate Gifting Page to explore the selection and place orders.

About Meatworks

Founded with a passion for only the very best quality, Meatworks has become a leader in delivering the finest USDA Prime steaks directly to homes and businesses. With a focus on sourcing from ethical American farms and hand-selecting the best cuts, Meatworks ensures every box provides an exceptional dining experience. For more information or to place an order, visit www.MeatWorks.com .

