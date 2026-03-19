Elevate Health Technologies Announces Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Tennessean

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company partnering with healthcare providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers and payors to redefine patient care through its innovative OnePulse Connect technology and personalized solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Tennessean.

Elevate Health Technologies Named 2026 Top Workplace

The list of top workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"At Elevate Health Technologies, our people are the pulse of everything we do. This recognition means the world to us precisely because it came directly from our team. We've worked hard to build a culture where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work for our clients and patients— and to see that reflected in this award is incredibly humbling. We are committed to continuing to invest in the people who make Elevate Health Technologies such a special place to work," said Craig Mears, CEO of Elevate Health Technologies.

Energage CEO Eric Rubina expressed his enthusiasm, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Elevate Health Technologies

Elevate Health Technologies collaborates with healthcare providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors to deliver innovative technologies and personalized solutions that truly make a difference. Our OnePulse Connect solutions empower healthcare practices by optimizing efficiency, increasing revenue, and improving care—whether through physician medication dispensing, in-office infusion services, buy-and-bill or inventory and procurement management. Visit elevateht.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together™. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

For media inquiries, contact: Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Health Technologies, [email protected]

SOURCE Elevate Health Technologies