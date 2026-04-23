Elevate Health Technologies Deepens Partnership with Las Vegas Neurology Center--Enabling Patients to Access Specialty Medications at the Physician Site of Care

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company providing custom physician site-of-care programs through its OnePulse Connect solutions, has expanded its partnership with Las Vegas Neurology Center to include Physician Medication Dispensing (also known as Medically Integrated Dispensing or MID) services. Building on the successful launch of In-Office Infusion care, this expansion enables patients to receive specialty medications directly at their trusted physician's office, further simplifying the patient journey and enhancing continuity of care.

Elevate Health Technologies deepens its partnership with Las Vegas Neurology Center with Physician Medication Dispensing Post this Integrated Physician Medication Dispensing for Optimal Patient Outcomes

Physician Medication Dispensing: Keeping Care Where It Belongs

Through Elevate Health Technologies' Physician Medication Dispensing solution, Las Vegas Neurology Center patients can access their specialty medications directly from the leading neurology center—eliminating the complexities of external specialty pharmacy channels. MID ensures continuity of care, removing common barriers such as medication delivery delays, insurance navigation challenges, and fragmented communication.

About Elevate Health Technologies

Elevate Health Technologies empowers healthcare practices with physician medication dispensing, in-office infusion, buy-and-bill, and inventory and procurement management — all enabled by our OnePulse Connect technology to optimize efficiency, strengthen practice economics, and improve patient care. By partnering with providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers, we deliver the innovative solutions that transform care delivery. Visit elevateht.com to learn more.

About the Las Vegas Neurology Center

Las Vegas Neurology Center, conveniently located in the Medical District of Las Vegas, is the largest neurology practice in the state and has been serving Southern Nevada since 2012. The clinic treats all neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis, stroke, sleep disorders, migraines and headaches, brain injuries, movement disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. Visit lvneuro.com to learn more.

For media inquiries, contact: Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Health Technologies [email protected]

SOURCE TLI ABM, INC. DBA Elevate Health Technologies