Elevate Health Technologies Partners with Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma to Bring Medication Dispensing Directly to Patients

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies, a leader in healthcare technology innovation and physician site-of-care solutions, has announced a new partnership with Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma to introduce In-Office Dispensing services (also known as Medically Integrated Dispensing or MID) through its OnePulse Connect platform. The program will give patients direct access to their medications at the point of care, eliminating unnecessary steps between diagnosis and treatment.

Medically Integrated Dispensing (MID): advancing patient outcomes at the point of care.

OnePulse Connect - Dispensing integrates medication fulfillment services within the clinical environment, transforming how patients receive critical medications while creating a meaningful new revenue stream for the practice. The comprehensive, turnkey solution pairs advanced technology with hands-on operational and clinical support to accelerate medication fulfillment at the physician's office.

An Optimal Environment for Advanced Infusion Care

The partnership coincides with Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma's relocation to a new facility in Glenpool, OK, purpose-built to elevate the patient experience. The new location features a premier infusion suite designed to deliver a best-in-class environment for patients receiving specialty treatments, reinforcing the practice's commitment to high-quality, integrated care close to home.

Raising the Bar for Patient-Centered Care

Debbie Gladd Foley, DO, Director of Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma added: "Dealing with debilitating diseases is challenging enough for our patients and their families without adding the stress of insurance bureaucracy, delivery delays and communication roadblocks with pharmacies. Our new Glenpool, OK rheumatology clinic location is designed with the patient in mind. We not only continue to deliver in-suite personalized infusion therapy, but now we combine the same trusted care with an on-site specialty pharmacy, providing convenient medication access, treatment continuity, and eliminating obstacles to rheumatologic medication acquisition."

About Elevate Health Technologies

Elevate Health Technologies empowers healthcare practices with physician medication dispensing, in-office infusion, buy-and-bill and inventory and procurement management — all enabled by our OnePulse Connect platform to optimize efficiency, strengthen practice economics, and improve patient care. By partnering with providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers and payers, we deliver the innovative solutions that transform care delivery. Visit elevateht.com to learn more.

About Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma

Premier Rheumatology of Oklahoma is a specialty practice based in Glenpool, OK, dedicated to delivering the highest quality of customized care to patients living with rheumatologic conditions, including in-suite infusion therapy and on-site medication access. Guided by the principle that patients are our purpose, the practice treats each patient as a unique individual, approaching every case with compassion, expertise, and personalized attention. Visit premier-rheum.com to learn more.

For media inquiries, contact: Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Health Technologies [email protected].

SOURCE TLI ABM, INC. DBA Elevate Health Technologies