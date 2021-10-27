Elevate Lands More Top-Flight Talent as Several Employee Benefits Vets Join Leadership Team

All three leadership team additions spent several years working for the country's largest first-generation consumer directed benefits providers, witnessing firsthand how growth through acquisition dilutes focus on product and customer experience. At Elevate, Ana, Robin and Erika will oversee all aspects of how employers and employees experience Elevate's next-generation, tech forward tax-advantaged benefits platform:

As SVP, Head of Product, Erika will help drive product strategy, technical vision and design vision. Erika will also serve as a bridge between business vision stakeholders and the development and engineering teams. Erika brings more than 25 years of product design and product management experience to Elevate, most recently with employee benefits providers Businessolver and WageWorks.

As Vice President of Implementation, Robin will oversee new client implementation, working cross-functionally to ensure smooth client onboarding and optimal servicing from pre-sales through customer success. Robin brings 27 years of customer-facing and client implementation experience to Elevate, most recently with employee benefits providers HealthEquity and WageWorks.

As Senior Director of Sales Enablement, Ana will work with Elevate's sales and marketing teams to optimize sales team productivity and success. Ana brings 20 years of professional services and sales enablement experience to Elevate, most recently with employee benefits providers HealthEquity and WageWorks.

"The 100 million Americans signed up for tax-advantaged benefits deserve an easier way to access and use their plans, and their employers need a more efficient way to administer them," said Brian Cosgray, co-founder and CEO, Elevate. "Erika, Robin and Ana have decades of in-the-trenches interaction with the workers, benefit managers and HR leads who administer or use tax advantaged benefits in their everyday lives. We're thrilled to welcome each to Elevate."

Elevate empowers employees to easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive dashboard, whether on the web or mobile. Made available in addition to standard benefit plans like medical and dental, popular pre-tax benefits include flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), health reimbursement arrangements (HRA), commuter benefits and tuition reimbursement. With Elevate, all benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly and reimbursement takes place within minutes.

For employers, Elevate offers a fully customizable plan builder, based on configurable attributes, a standard template for common plans like HSA, FSA, PSA, HRA, and commuter, and configurability at the sub-plan level for companies with multiple divisions and plans. Elevate is available today as a fully branded offering for large employers, and a white-labled platform for third-party administrators (TPAs), professional employment organizations (PEOs) and other tech forward partners selling into small and medium-sized businesses.

About Elevate

Elevate makes life easier for employers and employees by bringing innovation, simplicity and security to consumer directed benefits. With Elevate, employees can easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive dashboard, whether on the web or mobile. All benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly and reimbursement takes place within minutes. For more information, visit www.elevate.inc .

Media Contact:

Nate Hermes | 646-828-9172

Mariah Borthwick | 347-764-7819

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevate