ELEVATE LAUNCHES GLOBAL TALENT ADVISORY PRACTICE, SOURCING LEADERS AND OPTIMIZING PERFORMANCE FOR THE WORLD'S MOST COMPELLING CONSUMER BRANDS

ELEVATE TALENT, FORMED FOLLOWING THE ACQUISITION OF SRI, WILL DELIVER ON THE AMBITION OF CLIENTS ACROSS SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT, MEDIA, LIFESTYLE, TECHNOLOGY, AND GAMING

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a full-service consulting firm that works with high-performing organizations in sports and beyond to deliver a competitive edge in the battle for customers' precious time and attention, announces the launch of Elevate Talent.

A new executive search and global talent advisory practice, Elevate Talent supports ambitious companies to optimize organizational performance and source exceptional leaders from across sports, entertainment, media, lifestyle, technology, and gaming, to meet the complex challenges of today's highly disruptive consumer environment.

Elevate Talent responds directly to the pressure on consumer brands to create the highest quality products, the most dynamic and engaging experiences, and standout cultural moments. Delivering these results requires leadership teams with the imagination and acumen to grow and win audience share. That means attracting and retaining the very best people and optimizing talent to catalyze success.

The launch of Elevate Talent follows the acquisition of SRI, a leading executive search and talent optimization firm operating in 15 cities across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Since their founding in London in 2001, SRI's team have built a formidable reputation as trusted advisors to their client base, supporting over 1,000 organizations around the world.

The move both broadens Elevate's multi-industry expertise and expands its global presence, adding to Elevate's stellar reputation in brand consulting, strategy, creative, premium hospitality, audience measurement, marketing and revenue analytics, and data-driven insights. Elevate's proprietary technology, data sources and software products give clients a 360-degree view of their customers, underpinning intelligent decision-making on marketing spend, growth strategy and more. Elevate is led by Al Guido, who also serves as President of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, the 2023 NFC Champions competing in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

Jim Chaplin, formerly CEO of SRI, will become Global President of Elevate Talent. In his 14 years at the helm of SRI, Chaplin and his experienced management team of industry experts have spearheaded the company's transformation from a UK-based sports specialist firm to a global leader in the executive search space, helping organizations solve critical board structure, governance and C-suite issues with talent and advisory solutions.

Chaplin said: "For the team at SRI, becoming part of Elevate feels like a perfect match. We share a foundation in the world of sports and have used that particular vantage point to deliver for clients across a wide range of consumer-facing sectors. Our common experience, aligned to a rigorous, data-driven approach, gives us the tools to set organizations up for success."

Elevate's Chief People Officer, Liz Moulton, will serve as Chairman of Elevate Talent. She joined Elevate last year from Activision Blizzard, where she oversaw all aspects of executive talent strategy, including succession planning and organizational design across three business units comprising over $8bn in revenue. Moulton has prior experience with Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart.

Liz Moulton, Chief People Officer and Chairman of Elevate Talent, commented: "Elevate Talent offers exceptional client and candidate experiences through our insight-led, consultative approach to optimizing talent. We use best-in-class tools to assess candidates and organizational performance, and we are investing in new platforms that will make searches happen with greater efficiency and precision than ever before — so that clients and top talent spend more time growing their businesses with the right team in place."

Al Guido, Chairman and CEO of Elevate, added: "Elite businesses today — be they in sports, media, consumer goods or technology — need innovative leaders who will help them cut through the noise and resonate with customers in a crowded business landscape. That competition is fierce, and we have launched Elevate Talent to meet that challenge. We are thrilled to welcome the SRI team on board, and we are eager to begin collaborating with them as we supercharge our ability to serve clients around the world."

