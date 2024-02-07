ELEVATE LAUNCHES GLOBAL TALENT ADVISORY PRACTICE, SOURCING LEADERS AND OPTIMIZING PERFORMANCE FOR THE WORLD'S MOST COMPELLING CONSUMER BRANDS

News provided by

Elevate

07 Feb, 2024, 07:15 ET

ELEVATE TALENT, FORMED FOLLOWING THE ACQUISITION OF SRI, WILL DELIVER ON THE AMBITION OF CLIENTS ACROSS SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT, MEDIA, LIFESTYLE, TECHNOLOGY, AND GAMING

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a full-service consulting firm that works with high-performing organizations in sports and beyond to deliver a competitive edge in the battle for customers' precious time and attention, announces the launch of Elevate Talent. 

A new executive search and global talent advisory practice, Elevate Talent supports ambitious companies to optimize organizational performance and source exceptional leaders from across sports, entertainment, media, lifestyle, technology, and gaming, to meet the complex challenges of today's highly disruptive consumer environment.   

Elevate Talent responds directly to the pressure on consumer brands to create the highest quality products, the most dynamic and engaging experiences, and standout cultural moments. Delivering these results requires leadership teams with the imagination and acumen to grow and win audience share. That means attracting and retaining the very best people and optimizing talent to catalyze success.

The launch of Elevate Talent follows the acquisition of SRI, a leading executive search and talent optimization firm operating in 15 cities across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Since their founding in London in 2001, SRI's team have built a formidable reputation as trusted advisors to their client base, supporting over 1,000 organizations around the world.

The move both broadens Elevate's multi-industry expertise and expands its global presence, adding to Elevate's stellar reputation in brand consulting, strategy, creative, premium hospitality, audience measurement, marketing and revenue analytics, and data-driven insights. Elevate's proprietary technology, data sources and software products give clients a 360-degree view of their customers, underpinning intelligent decision-making on marketing spend, growth strategy and more. Elevate is led by Al Guido, who also serves as President of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, the 2023 NFC Champions competing in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

Jim Chaplin, formerly CEO of SRI, will become Global President of Elevate Talent. In his 14 years at the helm of SRI, Chaplin and his experienced management team of industry experts have spearheaded the company's transformation from a UK-based sports specialist firm to a global leader in the executive search space, helping organizations solve critical board structure, governance and C-suite issues with talent and advisory solutions.

Chaplin said: "For the team at SRI, becoming part of Elevate feels like a perfect match. We share a foundation in the world of sports and have used that particular vantage point to deliver for clients across a wide range of consumer-facing sectors. Our common experience, aligned to a rigorous, data-driven approach, gives us the tools to set organizations up for success."

Elevate's Chief People Officer, Liz Moulton, will serve as Chairman of Elevate Talent. She joined Elevate last year from Activision Blizzard, where she oversaw all aspects of executive talent strategy, including succession planning and organizational design across three business units comprising over $8bn in revenue. Moulton has prior experience with Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart.

Liz Moulton, Chief People Officer and Chairman of Elevate Talent, commented: "Elevate Talent offers exceptional client and candidate experiences through our insight-led, consultative approach to optimizing talent. We use best-in-class tools to assess candidates and organizational performance, and we are investing in new platforms that will make searches happen with greater efficiency and precision than ever before — so that clients and top talent spend more time growing their businesses with the right team in place."

Al Guido, Chairman and CEO of Elevate, added: "Elite businesses today — be they in sports, media, consumer goods or technology — need innovative leaders who will help them cut through the noise and resonate with customers in a crowded business landscape. That competition is fierce, and we have launched Elevate Talent to meet that challenge. We are thrilled to welcome the SRI team on board, and we are eager to begin collaborating with them as we supercharge our ability to serve clients around the world."

About Elevate

Elevate is a full-service consulting firm that inspires high-performing organizations to find their limits and push past them. With expertise in brand consulting, strategy, data-driven insights, and talent optimization, Elevate gives its clients a competitive edge in the fight for people's precious time and attention. Established in 2018, Elevate set out to help sports teams and leagues spark innovation and drive performance. In the years since, the world of sports has transformed, today standing at the convergence of media, entertainment, and consumer brands, with Elevate supporting some of the world's most ambitious businesses across these sectors. Elevate's proprietary technology, data sources, and software products give clients a 360-degree view of their customers, underpinning intelligent decision-making on marketing spend, growth strategy, and more. For more information, follow Elevate on X (@OneElevate_), LinkedIn, and Instagram

SOURCE Elevate

Also from this source

ELEVATE LAUNCHES GLOBAL TALENT ADVISORY PRACTICE, SOURCING LEADERS AND OPTIMIZING PERFORMANCE FOR THE WORLD'S MOST COMPELLING CONSUMER BRANDS

ELEVATE LAUNCHES GLOBAL TALENT ADVISORY PRACTICE, SOURCING LEADERS AND OPTIMIZING PERFORMANCE FOR THE WORLD'S MOST COMPELLING CONSUMER BRANDS

Elevate, a full-service consulting firm that works with high-performing organizations in sports and beyond to deliver a competitive edge in the...

Elevate Presents The Most Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies

The cannabis market is abuzz with the latest trend: Delta 9 gummies. As a lawful alternative to traditional marijuana, these hemp-derived edibles are ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.