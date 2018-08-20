Elevate Summer Grilling with Giant Flavor

Get started with these ideas:

Once ribs are grilled until tender, use a sharp knife to carefully slit skin on the back of each rib for easier bone removal.

Once ribs are grilled until tender, use a sharp knife to carefully slit skin on the back of each rib for easier bone removal. Make a giant cheese-stuffed burger by lining a 9-inch round cake pan with foil. Add in half of the ground beef followed by a cheese layer. Top with remaining ground beef and shake on seasoning for maximum flavor.

Make a giant cheese-stuffed burger by lining a 9-inch round cake pan with foil. Add in half of the ground beef followed by a cheese layer. Top with remaining ground beef and shake on seasoning for maximum flavor. Brine pork chops in the refrigerator for 8-10 hours before grilling to infuse with flavor and help make tender and juicy. Top with caramelized apples cooked in a cast-iron skillet.

Find more summer recipes at tips at GrillYourBest.com.

Giant Bacon-Cheddar Juicy Lucy Burger



Servings: 8

2 tablespoons McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning, divided 2 pounds 80 percent lean ground beef 8 ounces sliced medium or sharp white cheddar cheese 1/4 cup mayonnaise 1/4 cup yellow mustard 8 long pickle slices, plus 2 tablespoons brine 1 round loaf soft bread (10 inches), cut in half horizontally olive oil sea salt freshly ground black pepper 1 large heirloom tomato, thinly sliced 1 small red onion, thinly sliced 8 slices bacon, cooked 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

Line 9-inch round cake pan with aluminum foil, leaving extra foil over edges of pan. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons steak seasoning. Press half of ground beef into cake pan. Layer cheese in middle, leaving 1/2-1-inch border around sides. Sprinkle with additional 2 teaspoons seasoning. Top with remaining ground beef in even layer and press to seal in cheese. Sprinkle with remaining seasoning.

Lift burger from cake pan using foil. Press to flatten to about 11 inches in diameter. Refrigerate until ready to cook. (Patty can be assembled up to 2 hours in advance.)

In small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard and pickle brine until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

Remove most of soft insides from top of bread to make hollow. Reserve insides.

Prepare grill for indirect medium heat at about 350 F.

Brush grill grates with oil. Hold burger on foil bottom and flip onto indirect-heat side of grill; peel off foil. Cook until sides of burger are cooked and it feels firm when lifted with spatula, about 8-10 minutes. Using two spatulas, carefully flip burger. Close grill and cook until burger is cooked through and cheese is melted, about 5-8 minutes longer. Move to direct-heat side of grill for 1-2 minutes per side for more char.

Brush cut sides of bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill on direct-heat side of grill until bread is toasted and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes.

Place bottom half of bread on large cutting board. Spread with half of mustard sauce. Place burger on top and top with tomatoes, onions, pickles and bacon. Spread top of bread with remaining mustard sauce and fill with lettuce. Place top of bun on burger and cut into eight wedges.

Michael French



mfrench@familyfeatures.com



1-888-824-3337



editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate



Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

