Elevate Your Laundry Experience with Dirty Labs' New Murasaki Scent Oil

PORTLAND, Ore., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Labs, the innovative cleaning company on a mission to make petrochemical cleaning obsolete, proudly announces the launch of their newest product, Murasaki Scent Oil. Following the unprecedented success of their Signature Scent Oil, which has sold out twice, Dirty Labs is thrilled to introduce a new product to their scent-driven product line that hones in on the ever blurring lines of the beauty and home care spaces.

Murasaki Scent Oil is meticulously crafted to complement Dirty Labs' Murasaki Bio Laundry Detergent, delivering an unparalleled scent experience to your freshly laundered clothes. Simply add a few drops of Murasaki Scent Oil onto wool dryer balls before starting your drying cycle to infuse your garments with its alluring aroma. You can also add your Murasaki Scent Oil into a diffuser to make your entire home smell like fresh laundry.

Inspired by the enchanting ambiance of early Spring green tea harvests in Japan, Murasaki scent transports you to a realm of sophistication and tranquility. With delicate notes of jasmine, matcha, and vetiver, this fragrance embodies elegance and freshness. What's more, all of Dirty Labs' clean fragrances are designed using EU safety standards and formulated without EU listed fragrance allergens and California Prop 65 chemicals, ensuring a safe and elevated experience for all.

Key Features of Murasaki Scent Oil:

Size: 2.7 fl oz

Hypoallergenic

Cruelty-free

Vegan

No paraben or synthetic preservatives

No endocrine or hormone disruptors

No fragrance allergens

No CA Prop 65 chemicals

Recyclable aluminum bottle

Reusable glass dropper with BPA-free plastic

BPA-free packaging and formula

Proudly made in the USA

"At Dirty Labs, we're committed to redefining the way people approach laundry day," said David Watkins, CEO & Co-Founder of Dirty Labs. "With Murasaki Scent Oil, we're excited to offer our customers a product they've been clamoring for, and a fragrance experience that's as luxurious as it is safe and sustainable."

Experience the magic of Murasaki Scent Oil and transform your laundry routine today. Murasaki Scent Oil retails for $38, only at dirtylabs.com.

About Dirty Labs:

Dirty Labs is dedicated to creating cutting-edge cleaning solutions that combine unparalleled performance, sustainability, and innovation. Founded by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists, Dirty Labs uses innovations in green chemistry to create a new paradigm for cleaning - a sustainable, biorenewable approach that's rooted in science and aligned with nature. From the laundry room to the kitchen, Dirty Labs products are designed to revolutionize the way you clean, delivering outstanding results without compromising on safety or environmental responsibility.

