Elevate Your Sleep Experience: Essentia Organic Mattress Unveils Exclusive Labor Day Sale for the Future of Wellness-Focused Sleep!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to experience the future of sleep like never before with Essentia Organic Mattress's much-anticipated Labor Day mattress sale ! From now until September 11th, customers can dive into a world of rejuvenation and wellness with an exciting 25% OFF sitewide* on Essentia's remarkable range of organic performance mattresses, pillows and more.

While these mattresses are luxuriously comfortable, Essentia is about much more – it's about bringing the extraordinary into everyday lives. The innovative approach to sleep technology focuses on enhancing sleep quality without the fluff. Customers can bid farewell to sleepless nights and welcome unparalleled comfort as they explore Essentia's range of GOLS and GOTS-certified organic mattresses , each meticulously crafted to provide an unparalleled sleep experience.

The Labor Day Sale highlights include:

25% OFF Sitewide: Customers can indulge in a generous discount on all premium organic mattresses, including the much-loved Stratami, the newly upgraded Classic REM5, and the sumptuous Dormeuse REM9.

But that's just the beginning. Essentia isn't just another mattress brand – it's a sleep innovation leader. The patented technologies featured in Essentia's performance mattresses , like activated quartz and EMF protection, are designed to optimize sleep quality and supercharge overall health. With activated quartz technology, the Classic REM5 and Dormeuse REM9 promise sleep that's up to five and nine degrees cooler over an 8-hour cycle, offering a truly refreshing night's rest. Plus, the unique EMF Protection Foam shields sleepers from disruptive electromagnetic radiation, 3G, 4G, and 5G waves, that can disrupt sleep by affecting blood cells and how they flow through the body.

Jack Dell'Accio, the CEO & Founder, puts it best: "Essentia is all about redefining sleep optimization and championing holistic health through groundbreaking biohacking advancements. We're thrilled to bring this exclusive opportunity to our customers, allowing them to experience the pinnacle of sleep luxury at a discounted rate during the Labor Day Sale."

But Essentia's mission goes beyond just mattresses. The brand is dedicated to creating a sleep sanctuary that promotes wellness in every sense. From eco-friendly materials to exceptional craftsmanship, each element is carefully chosen for its purity and environmental friendliness. The commitment to wellness runs deep, empowering individuals to elevate their quality of life.

And during the Labor Day Sale, the benefits are as remarkable as the mattresses:

120-Night Mattress Sleep Trial: Customers can try Essentia in their home for up to 120 nights!

FREE Shipping: Essentia has the logistics covered.

20-Year Mattress Warranty: Rest easy knowing Essentia has customers covered for the long run.

0% APR, 12-Month Financing through Affirm: Making the sleep upgrade even more accessible.

Customers shouldn't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to embrace the future of sleep. They can visit myessentia.com now and step into a new era of wellness-focused sleep, powered by groundbreaking biohacking technologies to truly thrive.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's only organic latex slow-response foam mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. The eco-luxury brand is dedicated to creating a sleep environment that extends Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20 to 60%. This is made possible by eliminating sleep stimulants, something only achieved by Essentia's patented technology. In addition, its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses, so customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep without harming themselves or the environment. Non-toxic and certified organic, Essentia's patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights so that you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia's patented natural latex foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress