Elevate Your Tailgate with Easy-to-Make Recipes

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concoct a winning game plan, gather the parking lot games and call the biggest fans you know – it's tailgating season. This year, before you root on your favorite team, make sure your pregame party matches the intensity of the fourth quarter with recipes that really fire up the crowd.

Kielbasa and Veggie Kebabs
For a pregame meal that gives diehards the energy they'll need to stay on their feet, turn to easy-to-prepare Kielbasa and Veggie Kebabs. This tailgate-friendly recipe relies on smoked pork sausage from Coleman Natural Foods that's blended with flavorful spices, naturally cured with cultured celery powder and sea salt then slow-smoked for rich flavor.

If a morning kickoff at your alma mater calls for a breakfast-friendly beverage, these Chile Bacon Straws offer a perfect complement to a Bloody Mary. With a perfect touch of pizazz, they're a simple yet impressive garnish that pairs well with other toppings like olives, pickles, peppers and more.

As a delicious way to add bursts of flavor to favorite dishes, pork from Coleman Natural Foods provides premium quality you can feel good about serving to your family and friends whether you're tailgating in the parking lot or home-gating in your own backyard. It's humanely raised by family farmers in the U.S. with no antibiotics, added hormones or artificial ingredients to give fans countless ways to elevate favorite game day dishes.

Visit ColemanNatural.com to find more easy-to-prepare tailgate recipes.

Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4

4          wooden skewers
1          red onion
2          bell peppers
2          ears of corn, cut crosswise into 2-inch rounds
1          package Coleman Natural Polish Kielbasa, sliced thick
12        whole mushrooms
12        cherry tomatoes

Soak skewers in water 30 minutes to prevent burning. Preheat grill to 300 F.

Cut red onion, peppers and corn into bite-sized chunks.

Alternate placing kielbasa slices, onion, peppers, corn, mushrooms and tomatoes on skewers.

Grill, rotating every few minutes until veggies are tender, about 20 minutes.

Chile Bacon Straws
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6

6          slices Coleman Natural Hickory Smoked Bacon
6          wooden skewers
1          teaspoon Mexican spice blend
            prepared Bloody Marys

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Wrap one bacon slice diagonally around each skewer, making sure to overlap edges of bacon so there are no gaps. Don't wrap too tightly or it will be difficult to remove skewers; try to ensure each end of bacon ends up on same side of skewer.

Place each wrapped skewer on wire rack set over sheet pan with end seams down. Sprinkle spice blend over each skewer.

Bake 25-30 minutes until bacon is brown, crispy and fully cooked to give straws their shape. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Gently slide skewers out of each straw using twisting motion.

Insert straws into Bloody Marys.

