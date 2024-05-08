Elevating Data Security: Registrar Corp's Landmark ISO 27001 Certification

HAMPTON, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the world-largest FDA compliance firm proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to data security and protection. Serving over 30,000 companies across more than 190 countries, Registrar Corp has solidified its reputation as the trusted partner for FDA compliance, maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of proprietary customer information in the food and beverage, cosmetics, medical device and drug industries.

ISO 27001 is the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS), aimed at helping organizations protect assets like financial data, intellectual property, employee details, and third-party information. Our ISO 27001 certification showcases our rigorous, proactive approach to managing information security risks and ensuring compliance with laws and industry standards. This landmark achievement not only demonstrates our dedication to world-class security practices but also strengthens trust with our stakeholders, reinforcing our role as a reliable and secure partner in the FDA regulated industries.

"Our ability to achieve ISO 27001 certification shows our commitment to protecting our customers' data to the highest degree. Our customers provide us with highly sensitive data which often contains their trade secrets and it's critical to protect that information," said Philip Edge, Registrar Corp CTO. This certification not only demonstrates our robust security practices but also strengthens the trust and confidence that our partners, clients, and stakeholders place in us.

This ISO 27001 certification makes Registrar Corp a leader in data security for FDA compliance, enhancing its ability to meet the complex compliance needs of brands, retailers, and manufacturers worldwide.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp is a global leader in FDA compliance, offering top-notch services, software, and consulting to over 30,000 companies across more than 190 countries. With over 462 years of combined regulatory experience, our team expertly navigates the complex FDA regulations for cosmetics, medical devices, drugs, and food companies, ensuring safety and compliance at every step. Founded to keep people safe and healthy, Registrar Corp helps companies meet stringent U.S. FDA compliance requirements with innovative solutions and a commitment to excellence.

See Registrar Corp's ISO 27001 certification details at security.registrarcorp.com. For information on how Registrar Corp can help you navigate FDA compliance and regulations, visit

