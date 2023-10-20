Elevating Firefighting Safety Through Ergonomic Innovation: Dräger Introduces the HPS SafeGuard Helmet

News provided by

Dräger

20 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Enhanced comfort, fortified protection, and versatility for firefighters in dynamic environments

  • Designed for enhanced wearing relief
  • Rigorously tested for safety
  • Certified for both structural firefighting and technical rescue

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger, a global leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, proudly presents the Dräger HPS SafeGuard Helmet. Meticulously designed for first responders, this helmet combines wearing comfort with rigorous safety protection. Tipping the scales at a mere 3.2 lbs., the HPS SafeGuard Helmet is engineered to ease the physical burden on the neck and shoulders. The result — mobility, protection, and relief, aiding firefighters in taxing and dynamic environments.

Continue Reading
The Dräger HPS SafeGuard is engineered for durability and minimal weight, providing adaptability in varied firefighting conditions. Designed for immediate use, this dual-certified helmet delivers exceptional safety at a cost- effective price point.
The Dräger HPS SafeGuard is engineered for durability and minimal weight, providing adaptability in varied firefighting conditions. Designed for immediate use, this dual-certified helmet delivers exceptional safety at a cost- effective price point.

When wearing helmets, firefighters don more than just equipment; they put on essential lifelines. Be it a blaze with towering flames or a technical rescue operation, firefighters need gear as robust as the challenges they confront. Supporting the head already places a 10-12 lb. weight on the neck and shoulders, a burden that only increases with conventional headgear. While unwavering companions in the field, there's room to admit traditional helmets can sometimes feel like a heavy crown during prolonged use. Additionally, a broad brim can impede a natural range of motion, making tasks less fluid than desired.

Taking these considerations to heart, Dräger's new helmet is carefully designed to harmonize with natural movements, aiming to feel less like a strain and more like a gentle presence. With direct input from those on the frontlines, Dräger modernizes a helmet for the contemporary firefighter, considering the need for both protection and relief. In addition to meeting stringent safety standards, the helmet holds dual certifications for both structural fires and technical rescue missions, offering peace of mind even in tough conditions.

"Incorporating ergonomic comfort with reliable safety features, the HPS SafeGuard Helmet reflects an engineering philosophy honed by years of field expertise and crucial firefighter input. Additionally, its adaptable design means firefighters no longer need to be quick-change artists between different emergencies. This helmet marks a significant leap forward in our relentless dedication to safety, bringing more firefighters home while feeling their best," said Dräger Senior VP of Sales and Marketing John Wilson.

Robust comfort beyond physical

  • Light on the head: With its light weight of just 3.2 lbs., the HPS SafeGuard helps to offer effortless movement and balanced weight distribution, seamlessly integrating as if a natural extension of the wearer.
  • Built to endure: Engineered for tough job conditions, this helmet surpasses rigorous industry testing standards, offering an added layer of confidence.
  • Visibly seen: Firefighters can worry less about squinting in the dark or being seen. The HPS SafeGuard comes with reflective strips and a backlit BuddyLight, effectively turning night into day in low-light conditions.
  • Versatility: Designed to adapt just as quickly as the professionals who wear it, this helmet is dual-certified for both structural firefighting and technical rescues.
  • No tools to maintain: Maintenance is simple, and a tool-free disassembly makes cleaning almost as effortless as wearing it.
  • It's personal: Customizable features like helmet colors, department logos, and individual names add a personal touch, strengthening team identity and uniformity.

For more information, please visit the Dräger HPS SafeGuard page to view the product information sheet about technical data.

You can find more information and pictures in our press center: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Newsroom/Press-Center

Dräger. Technology for Life® 
Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2022. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com.

Note: Not all of the products named in this press release are available worldwide. Equipment packages can vary from country to country. We reserve the right to make changes to products. Up-to-date information is available on the Dräger website of your country or from your Dräger representative.

SOURCE Dräger

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.