Elevating Summer Brunch with Premium Eggs

Happy Egg American Humane Free Range Eggs Bring Rich, Farm-Fresh Flavor to Recipes

ROGERS, Ark. , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's warmer days and sunnier skies means the season of enjoying a late-morning or early afternoon breakfast has arrived! To celebrate, Happy Egg Co. is sharing ideas for better brunching with recipes featuring their American Humane Certified free range eggs. From their chef-coveted Heritage eggs featuring amber yolks and creamy whites to their certified Organic and signature Free Range eggs filled with buttery, farm-fresh flavor, each strong-shelled beauty is perfect for cooking up a special-occasion spread or leisurely morning meal to share with friends. Here are some ideas to inspire:

Said Whitney Fortin, Happy Egg's VP of marketing, "Ingredients are the star of a great home-cooked meal and make all the difference in bringing an elegant brunch to the table. With Happy Egg's thoughtfully raised, Farmer's Market quality free range eggs, we're making it easy for hosts to take their recipes to another level when they put our yellow carton into their cart. They'll feel it in the strength of the shell as they crack it, see it as the healthy, plump orange yolk falls into the pan, and taste it as the unbeatable flavor makes its way into their recipe."

Raising the standards for hen care, Happy Egg is proud to partner with small, family farms that share in the company's commitment to animal welfare. Happy Egg's premium free range eggs are laid by hens given year-round access to the outdoors with room to roam on 8+ acres, weather permitting. Each bird is provided 21.8 square feet of range (that's 10x the space of most free range farms!), plus play kits for perching and shelter. These exceptional standards yield delicious eggs that have become a favorite of home cooks, chefs and celebrities alike. Happy Egg free range eggs can be found in 100% biodegradable and recyclable pulp cartons at natural and mainstream retailers across the country, including Kroger, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Publix, Stater Bros., Albertsons, Meijer, and Giant Eagle.

About Happy Egg Co.

The #1 free range brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, Happy Egg Co. is a family-owned, privately held company that proudly partners with over 100 small, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, American Humane Certified Free Range eggs. Visit HappyEgg.com to learn more and follow @happyeggcousa on social media.

SOURCE Happy Egg Co.