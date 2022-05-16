Elevator And Escalator Market Size in India to Grow by USD 522.84 million | ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd. and Fujitec Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Elevator and Escalator Market in India: Market Driver and Challenge

The growing number of high-speed metro projects is driving the growth of the elevator and escalator market in India. There has been an increase in investments both by government and private entities on large-scale metro projects in India, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Rapid urbanization has resulted in the scarcity of efficient transport systems. Real estate investments in the vicinity of metro rail stations will also create a demand for elevators and escalators in India during the forecast period

The high cost of repair and maintenance will challenge the elevator and escalator market in India during the forecast period. New installations of elevators and escalators have an average shelf life of 20-30 years. However, they require continuous maintenance and monitoring. Some of the major issues associated with elevators and escalators are the machines getting stuck, the call box not working, odd noises, and jumpy or bumpy rides. These issues need continuous maintenance and monitoring of elevators and escalators and often require several component replacements. Hence, due to the high repair, replacement, and maintenance costs, most property owners may be hesitant to modernize their lifts and escalators. These factors can challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period

Elevator And Escalator Market In India: Key Vendors and their Offerings

Some of the major vendors operating in the elevator and escalator market in India include ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd. - The company offers mobility and parking solutions from manufacturing and installing to servicing and modernizing elevators, escalators, and moving walks.

Elevator And Escalator Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Elevator



Escalator

End-user

Residential



Non-residential.

Elevator and Escalator Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 522.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.10 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

