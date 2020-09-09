Elevator Safety Goes Up with Low-Code Technology - Liftinsight Uses Mendix to Build IoT-Enabled Smart App That Increases Rider Safety and Cuts Elevator Maintenance Costs by 30%

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that Liftinsight, a software solutions firm for elevator infrastructure, employed the Mendix low-code application development platform to build an Internet of Things (IoT) application called Liftmanager. The application has reduced Liftinsight's maintenance costs by nearly a third and provides a single tool for maintenance workers and inspectors to enter and access elevator data like registrations and maintenance details, and monitor elevator usage in real time to pre-empt failures.

Elevators Have Evolved Significantly, But Maintenance Stuck on Hold

Elevators are a critical part of a modern building's infrastructure and have evolved tremendously with technological advancements. Yet these advancements often are not reflected in the way they are serviced and maintained. Paper-based methods, such as individual ledgers, are still commonly used to track maintenance, inspections and usage. These ledgers are usually locked away, making them difficult to access, and handwritten ledgers may be illegible. Locating and deciphering ledgers consumes technicians' valuable time and makes jobs take longer.

Liftinsight's new application, Liftmanager, removes these challenges and digitizes this process through the scanning of unique QR codes placed on each elevator. As a result, technicians and elevator managers in the field can easily access elevator maintenance history through the application on their mobile devices. The application also provides Liftinsight with real-time insights into elevator usage through sensors on the elevator, allowing it to monitor when an elevator is due for routine maintenance. This eliminates the need for technicians to travel to elevators and manually check if maintenance is required.

Low-Code Elevates the Application Development Experience

With a clear understanding of the challenges faced by technicians in the field, the Liftinsight team chose to develop a solution on Mendix's low-code platform. Low-code is a visual development approach to application development that enables developers of varied experience levels to create applications for web and mobile, using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic through a graphical user interface.

Low-code software development is up to 10x faster than traditional software development. And the Mendix platform enabled Liftinsight to develop an enterprise-level application rapidly with little coding experience.

"Prior to being introduced to Mendix, we had been attempting to build an application through traditional coding. After 18 months, we were back at square one, without any final product," Liftinsight CEO Alderik Bos said. "Moving our development onto Mendix's low-code platform allowed us to create an application within three weeks and, most importantly, helped us solve the challenges our technicians faced in the field when maintaining elevators."

Costs Have Dropped, and Efficiency and Adoption Are on the Rise

Bos added "By implementing this solution, we've seen a positive impact on our technician's time and efficiency and reduced our maintenance costs by a third. Our application is now the industry standard and is used by large international suppliers such as Bosch and Schindler."

Johan den Haan, chief technology officer at Mendix, said, "Liftinsight's use of our platform highlights how low-code is helping to democratize digital transformation. By moving away from a more traditional development methodology and embracing low-code, the company was able to quickly design and build an application, with a clear understanding of the goal it wanted to achieve. This approach has created operational efficiencies within the company, reduced its costs and put Liftinsight at the center of innovation within its industry."

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

