Elevator Service, Inc. Acquires East Elevator, Entering the Chicago Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI), one of the nation's leading independent elevator service providers, announced today the acquisition of East Elevator, a Chicago-based elevator service company. The partnership marks ESI's entry into the Chicago market and represents an important step in the company's continued expansion into key metropolitan markets.

East Elevator

Founded by Joe Marks, East Elevator has established a strong local presence by focusing on responsive service, customer relationships and the unique needs of the local market. The company's long-standing relationships and deep ties to the local community reflect the qualities ESI seeks to preserve as it partners with successful independent elevator companies across the country.

Even the East Elevator name reflects the personal history behind the company: E-A-S-T represents the first initials of Marks' four children. That connection to family and heritage further underscores why East Elevator is such a natural fit within ESI's family of regional companies.

As part of the transition, Marks will remain actively involved with East Elevator for a time, working alongside ESI leadership to support employees and customers and help ensure continuity as the company enters its next chapter.

"When I started East Elevator 19 years ago, it was just two people with a commitment to doing right by our customers," said Marks. "Every relationship we've built and every employee who's joined our team has helped shape what East Elevator is today. Finding the right partner wasn't about stepping away - it was about finding someone who understood what this company means to our customers, our employees and our family. I believe ESI shares those values, and I'm confident they'll help carry the legacy of East Elevator forward while giving our team the resources to continue growing."

ESI CEO Jason Vallee will also provide direct leadership for East Elevator during the transition. For Vallee, the opportunity represents more than ESI's entry into a new market. As a Chicago native who spent many years working in the local elevator industry, Vallee brings a firsthand understanding of the market, its customers and the unique dynamics of operating an elevator business in the Chicago area.

"Chicago is a market I know very well and one that has been personally and professionally important to me throughout my career," said Vallee. "We've wanted to establish an ESI presence here, but our approach has always been about finding the right opportunity and building from a strong local foundation. Joe and the East Elevator team have given us that foundation. Our immediate priority is to support the team, take care of our customers and invest in the business while preserving the local relationships and identity that have made East successful."

The acquisition provides East Elevator with access to ESI's broader operational infrastructure, recruiting and training resources, technical expertise, technology investments and national network. ESI's model is designed to provide strong local elevator companies with the resources to grow while maintaining the responsiveness, relationships and market knowledge that distinguish successful independent providers.

"I understand firsthand that Chicago is a unique elevator market, and success here requires more than simply bringing resources into the city," Vallee added. "I look forward to working closely with Joe and the East Elevator team during this transition as we identify the right long-term leader and build on what has already been established."

The partnership reflects ESI's continued commitment to investing in strong independent elevator companies and preserving the local brands, relationships and entrepreneurial legacies behind them. Together, ESI and East Elevator will focus on strengthening the existing business while creating a foundation for thoughtful, long-term growth throughout the greater Chicago market.

About East Elevator

East Elevator is a Chicago-based independent elevator service company serving customers throughout the greater Chicago area. Founded by Joe Marks, the company has built its business around responsive, locally driven service and strong customer relationships. As part of the ESI family of regional companies, East Elevator will continue building on its local heritage while gaining access to the resources, expertise and support of ESI's growing national organization.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is one of the nation's leading independent elevator service providers, delivering maintenance, repair, modernization and installation services across 14 states. With nearly four decades of industry expertise, ESI has built a reputation for technical excellence, responsive service, and an unwavering commitment to safety.

Operating through a family of regional companies, ESI combines the agility of local teams with the resources of a growing national organization through investing in its people, expanding its capabilities and building long-term partnerships that benefit customers, employees and communities alike.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)