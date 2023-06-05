Elevatus Launches EVA-MED: The First Applicant Tracking System for Healthcare Recruitment in the MENA Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the leading Saudi technology company, has unveiled its pioneering and premier Applicant Tracking System (ATS) designed specifically for the healthcare sector. EVA-MED enables medical groups worldwide to overcome talent shortages and build elite healthcare teams, ensuring a profitable future for the healthcare sector. As the demand for healthcare professionals is expected to reach 80 million worldwide by 2030, EVA-MED offers a state-of-the-art solution that enables the recruitment of the highest caliber of healthcare professionals who can advance healthcare services, enhance patient care, and increase revenue for medical groups globally.

EVA-MED offers a targeted solution that equips medical groups with the necessary tools to source and hire elite healthcare teams from across the MENA region and worldwide.

The MENA region is facing a severe shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, hindering progress towards development goals. The region needs to recruit 1.2 million healthcare professionals by 2030, but the current ratio of healthcare professionals to population in the MENA region is 2.4 healthcare professionals per 1,000 people, which is significantly lower than the global average of 4.4. Inadequate investment, infrastructure, and funding contribute to the shortfall. Consequently, medical groups face significant challenges in assembling teams of healthcare experts to drive better patient outcomes and improve the healthcare landscape.

EVA-MED offers a targeted solution that equips medical groups with the necessary tools to source and hire elite healthcare teams from across the MENA region and worldwide, assuring optimal standards of care for patients. Its innovative and specialized healthcare solution enables seamless recruitment both locally and internationally, elevating patient care quality exponentially. As such, EVA-MED is poised to become an indispensable ally for medical groups worldwide, enabling them to meet the demands of Vision 2030 and advance the healthcare sector towards a brighter future.

With the demand for healthcare workers in the MENA region expected to increase by 6% annually until 2030, EVA-MED's enterprise-ready ATS, which offers exclusive and tailored features, is projected to play a vital role in filling millions of healthcare jobs and addressing the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals in the region. These features include dynamic hiring pipelines for each medical group or branch, streamlined visa and work permit processes for overseas experts, streamlined background checks to certify the validity of medical certificates, and cutting-edge medical recruitment analytics. EVA-MED takes a comprehensive and streamlined approach to recruit and onboard the most proficient healthcare professionals, from physicians and nurses to paramedics and healthcare administrators.

Yara Burgan, CEO and Founder of Elevatus, said, "As an organization dedicated to empowering medical groups, we know firsthand the challenges and shortcomings that they encounter in the realm of healthcare recruiting. Therefore, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of our pioneering and premier ATS, tailored explicitly for the healthcare sector. We believe that our tailored features and exclusive offerings will help medical groups worldwide bridge the gap and address the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, lack of diversity in the healthcare workforce, and difficulty in attracting new healthcare talent."

contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092883/Elevatus.jpg

SOURCE Elevatus Inc.