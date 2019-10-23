Eleven Financial Institutions partner with Zogo to advance Youth Financial Literacy

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogo, a leading FinTech company on a mission to drive teen financial literacy, is excited to announce that it has partnered with eleven financial institutions to distribute its award-winning financial literacy app.

Zogo was founded by a group of GenZ entrepreneurs from Duke University, and since launching, has won numerous industry accolades, including "Best of Show" at Finovate Fall 2019 and NACUSO Next Big Idea Competition. The Zogo app guides teens through 300+ bite-sized educational modules that cover the national standards for financial literacy. As teens complete modules, they accumulate points that can be redeemed for gift cards.

Each Zogo partner will receive an institution-specific access code to the app that can be distributed to their customers creating a unique experience. By entering the code during onboarding, the Zogo app becomes branded with the partner's logo.

Former CEO of USAA Bank and President of NACUSO, Jack Antonini, states "Zogo is such a timely application, built to connect with young adults as they are beginning to learn the value of money. Delivered through the ubiquitous mobile phone, this app can help credit unions capture new members, while teaching and reinforcing responsible financial habits."

"Growing up, we didn't have good experiences learning about personal finance," says Bolun Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Zogo. "With Zogo, we wanted to create a financial education experience our peers would actually use. We are excited to partner with community focused financial institutions to bring this vision to life."

The members/customers of these eleven credit unions and banks will get access to the app starting this year.

These eleven financial institutions are located across twelve different states. They are:

