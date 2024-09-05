Zogo Partners with BigFuture to Empower Next Generation with Financial Literacy

New learning modules will help students make informed choices with the goal of achieving their post-high school financial aspirations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogo, a Gen Z-powered financial literacy company, and BigFuture®, a free platform for college and career planning in high school, announced their new partnership that will provide free financial education to high school students and families.

Zogo offers a suite of tools with bite-sized content and rewards that make learning about various financial topics, from loans to insurance, fun and engaging. BigFuture is a free online resource powered by College Board that assists millions of students in taking the first step after high school by helping them explore careers, plan for college, and pay for college. The partnership brings together College Board's trusted expertise through BigFuture and Zogo's sought-after, interactive tools to power easy skill-learning about paying for college and applying for financial aid.

Planning for your future after high school can be overwhelming when everyone's path is different. For many, how to afford those future choices is a large and persistent concern, especially for families unaware of the many ways they can receive assistance for college and career pathways. Zogo and BigFuture's partnership is addressing this barrier for the next generation with accessible, engaging financial education that enhances students' and families' knowledge and understanding of the diverse financial aid options available.

"Zogo is excited to partner with BigFuture to bring engaging financial wellness learning modules to high school and college students through fun, easily accessible tools. Each interactive financial program will empower them to make better, more educated decisions about their money," said Chuck Long, senior manager at Zogo.

The first skill to launch as a part of this new partnership, "Apply for Scholarships and Grants," is now available in the Zogo app. This comprehensive program gives students a better understanding of different types of financial aid, resources on how to find scholarships and grants, and best practices when applying for college. The co-developed skill will launch Zogo's newest financial literacy module and advance Zogo's ever-evolving curriculum of skills.

"Every year, financial aid goes unclaimed, often because students lack access to quality information and easy-to-understand platforms. That's especially true for those navigating the college process for the first time," said Amy Reitz, senior vice president at BigFuture. "Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed after high school and when students can consider the affordability of their choices earlier, they can better plan and prepare. Our partnership with Zogo aims to improve awareness of financial aid options and is an impactful, important step in that direction."

"The financial world is a complicated one and many students are thrown into it without the right tools or knowledge. We aim to debunk money myths and support students with proper education about applying for loans, financial aid, and more long-term financial topics like learning about credit scores and how credit cards work," said Long. The partnership's new "Apply for Scholarships and Grants," module can be found in the Zogo app.

About Zogo

Zogo is a technology company that works with financial institutions to promote financial education and well-being through short-form content. Its award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy and education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with over 250 institutional partners in all 50 U.S. states to help educate, engage, and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers regardless of their background and experience. The platform has garnered nearly one million users since its creation in 2018.

To learn more, visit zogo.com.

About BigFuture

BigFuture is a free, online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school. We help you plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Whether you're interested in a four-year university, community college, or career training, BigFuture has what you need to start planning your future, your way.

To learn more, visit bigfuture.org.

SOURCE Zogo