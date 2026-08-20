Eleven Lucosky Brookman Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2027

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, commercial litigation, and insurance defense practices, today announced that eleven attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. The honors span multiple offices and practice areas, recognizing excellence in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities and capital markets, commercial litigation, healthcare and medical malpractice defense, insurance law, construction law, personal injury defense, and professional responsibility.

The 2027 recognitions span attorneys across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, reflecting Lucosky Brookman's continued expansion as a national platform serving clients across corporate transactions, capital markets, litigation, and insurance matters.

"As our firm continues to grow nationally, it's especially rewarding to see attorneys across multiple offices and disciplines recognized by their peers," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "We've been intentional about building a team of best-in-class attorneys who are leaders in their fields. These recognitions reflect both the caliber of talent we've assembled and our commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients every day."

The firm's 2027 honorees include:

The Best Lawyers in America® 2027

Joseph M. Lucosky (Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law);

Robert J. Aldrich (Litigation - Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants);

Victoria A. Baylin (Corporate Law);

Andrew T. Frost (Corporate Law);

Mary-Ellen King (Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Litigation – Insurance);

Martin R. Sadler (Insurance Law; Litigation – Insurance);

Willard C. Shih (Commercial Litigation; Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law);

Donald E. Taylor (Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Litigation – Construction);

Brian M. Webb (Litigation - Insurance; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants).

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2027

Amit Hazan (Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law);

Max Wagner (Commercial Litigation).

The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America recognize attorneys based exclusively on peer review. The annual selection process evaluates lawyers based on confidential feedback from legal professionals regarding the professional abilities of their colleagues, making inclusion among the legal profession's most respected honors.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a national law firm advising entrepreneurs, public and private companies, investors, financial institutions, and insurers across corporate transactions, capital markets, complex litigation, insurance defense, and regulatory matters. The firm is known for its hands-on, execution-focused approach, helping clients navigate critical business, financing, litigation, and regulatory challenges throughout the corporate lifecycle.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP