Eleven Outstanding Developments Selected as Winners of the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 -- Eleven outstanding real estate development projects from around the globe have been selected as winners of the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, widely recognized as one of the development industry's most prestigious awards programs.

The winners, each of which demonstrates a comprehensive level of quality and a forward-looking approach to development and design, include seven projects in the United States, three in Asia, and one in Europe.

The winners are:

1800 Arch Street , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Developers: Liberty Property Trust / Liberty Property 18th & Arch LP, Comcast Corporation; Designers: Foster and Partners, Kendall/Heaton Associates)

, (Developers: Liberty Property Trust / Liberty Property 18th & Arch LP, Comcast Corporation; Designers: Foster and Partners, Kendall/Heaton Associates) Cornell Tech Campus Framework Plan & Phase I Site Development , New York, New York (Developers: Forest City Ratner Corporation; Hudson Companies; Related Companies; U3 Advisors; Cornell University; New York City Economic Development Corporation; Designers: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP; James Corner Field Operations; Consultants: Karen Backus & Associates; Sirefman Ventures; Tishman Construction; AKF / In-Posse; Robert Silman ; Philip Habib & Associates (PHA); Two Twelve; Fried Frank; Jaros, Baum & Bolles; DeSimone Engineers; Cerami & Associates; Pentagram; Gleeds; Langan Engineering; RWDI Consulting Engineers and Scientists; Brandston Partnership )

, (Developers: Forest City Ratner Corporation; Hudson Companies; Related Companies; U3 Advisors; Cornell University; New York City Economic Development Corporation; Designers: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP; James Corner Field Operations; Consultants: & Associates; Sirefman Ventures; Tishman Construction; AKF / In-Posse; ; & Associates (PHA); Two Twelve; Fried Frank; Jaros, Baum & Bolles; DeSimone Engineers; Cerami & Associates; Pentagram; Gleeds; Langan Engineering; RWDI Consulting Engineers and Scientists; ) Empire Stores , Brooklyn, New York (Developers: Midtown Equities, HK Organization, Rockwood Capital; Designers: Studio V Architecture, S9 Architecture; Associate Architects: Perkins Eastman ; General Contractor: Veracity Partners; Landscape Designer: Future Green Studio; Structural Engineer: Robert Silman Associates; MEP Engineer: Mottola Rini Engineers; LEED Consultant: Spiezle Architectural Group; Lighting Consultant: Tillotson Design Associates)

, (Developers: Midtown Equities, HK Organization, Rockwood Capital; Designers: Studio V Architecture, S9 Architecture; Associate Architects: ; General Contractor: Veracity Partners; Landscape Designer: Future Green Studio; Structural Engineer: Robert Silman Associates; MEP Engineer: Mottola Rini Engineers; LEED Consultant: Spiezle Architectural Group; Lighting Consultant: Tillotson Design Associates) Gathering Place , Tulsa, Oklahoma (Developers: George Kaiser Family Foundation; Designers: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects)

, (Developers: George Kaiser Family Foundation; Designers: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects) Guoco Tower , Singapore (Developer: TPC Commercial PTE Ltd; Designer: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP)

, (Developer: TPC Commercial PTE Ltd; Designer: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP) Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (The Wharf Phase I) , Washington, D.C. (Developers: Hoffman-Madison Waterfront: Hoffman Associates, Madison Marquette , ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development, Triden Development; Designers: Perkins Eastman , Studio MB, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Fox Architects, Rockwell Group, BBG-BBGM, Handel Architect, WDG, Cunningham Quill, SmithGroup JJR, MTFA, SK&I, Landscape Architecture Bureau, Lee and Associates, Nelson Byrd Woltz , Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, Parker Rodriguez , ZGF, Moffat & Nichol, RicheyWorks)

, (Developers: Hoffman-Madison Waterfront: Hoffman Associates, , ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development, Triden Development; Designers: , Studio MB, (KPF), Fox Architects, Rockwell Group, BBG-BBGM, Handel Architect, WDG, Cunningham Quill, SmithGroup JJR, MTFA, SK&I, Landscape Architecture Bureau, Lee and Associates, , Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, , ZGF, Moffat & Nichol, RicheyWorks) International Market Place , Honolulu, Hawaii (Developer: Taubman Centers , Inc.; Designers: 505 Design, JPRA Architects, WCIT architects, HLB Lighting, (WKM) Walters Kimura, Motoda, Inc., BKBC Architects)

, (Developer: , Inc.; Designers: 505 Design, JPRA Architects, WCIT architects, HLB Lighting, (WKM) Walters Kimura, Motoda, Inc., BKBC Architects) Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC), Shanghai, China (Developer: Shui On Land ; Designers: Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, Palmer & Turner, Atkins, Charpentier Architecture Design, Terry Farrell & Partners, Tongji Design Institute, BWSS, Gensler, Tianhua, Leigh & Orange, Hassell, 3XN, AECOM, EMBT)

(Developer: ; Designers: & Merrill LLP, Palmer & Turner, Atkins, Charpentier Architecture Design, & Partners, Tongji Design Institute, BWSS, Gensler, Tianhua, Leigh & Orange, Hassell, 3XN, AECOM, EMBT) Lingnan Tiandi (LNTD) Lot 1 , Foshan, Guangdong, China (Developer: Shui On Land ; Designers: Ben Wood Studio Shanghai, Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP)

, Foshan, (Developer: ; Designers: Ben Wood Studio Shanghai, & Merrill LLP) Moscow Street Program , Moscow, Russia (Developer: Department of Overhaul of the City of Moscow ; Designers: Strelka KB, Djao-Rakitine, Snøhetta, West 8, Topotek 1, Martha Schwartz Partners, OKRA, Karres + Brands)

, (Developer: Department of Overhaul of the ; Designers: Strelka KB, Djao-Rakitine, Snøhetta, West 8, Topotek 1, Martha Schwartz Partners, OKRA, Karres + Brands) The Scioto Peninsula Cultural District, Columbus, Ohio (Developers: The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC), Capitol South Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation; Designers: MKSK, Jerome Scott Architects, Allied Works Architecture, The Olin Studio, Ralph Appelbaum Associates)

The winners were selected by an international jury made up of leading ULI members representing multidisciplinary real estate expertise, including finance, planning, development, design, and other professional services.

"Given the diversity and quality of the finalist entries this year, the jury was faced with a significant challenge to narrow the field to the ultimate winners," said jury chairman Jacinta McCann, global design advisor to AECOM. "In the end, the qualities that determined the winners included not only comprehensive design excellence, but also financing, programmatic innovation, sustainability, social equity, access and mobility enhancements, and local and regional economic stimulus. We were also pleased to see that a number of winning entries took advantage of optimizing transit-related infrastructure."

"Our Global Awards for Excellence program is widely considered the centerpiece of ULI's efforts to identify and promote best practices in all types of real estate development," said ULI Global Chief Executive Officer W. Edward Walter. "Each of these winners demonstrates the key contribution that thoughtful, innovative development makes in the creation of a great urban experience."

The Awards for Excellence program, established in 1979 and subsequently expanded to a global program, recognizes the full development process of a project beyond the core components of architecture and design. Projects must be financially viable, substantially complete, and in stabilized operation to be eligible for the awards. The criteria for the awards include leadership, market acceptance, relevance and positive contribution to the community, environmental stewardship and resiliency, replicability, and financial success. The program has recognized many types of projects throughout its history, including office, residential, recreational, mixed use, industrial/office park, retail, new community, rehabilitation, and public realm.

In addition to McCann, the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence Jury members were Stuart Ackerberg, chief executive officer, Ackerberg, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Amy Coburn, university architect/director of planning design & construction, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Antonio Fiol-Silva, founding principal, SITIO architecture + urbanism, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Michael Grove, principal and chair of landscape architecture, civil engineering, and ecology, Sasaki Associates, Watertown, Massachusetts; Blake Olafson, managing partner, Asia Capital Real Estate Pte Ltd, Singapore; Gayle Starr, managing director, Prologis, San Francisco, California, and Becky Zimmermann, president, Design Workshop, Denver, Colorado.

NOTE TO REPORTERS AND EDITORS: Upon request, high-resolution images of the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence winners are available to the media. More information about ULI's Awards for Excellence program and previous winners is available at uli.org/gae.

About the Urban Land Institute

The Urban Land Institute is a nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has more than 45,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines. For more information on ULI, please visit uli.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

