Eleven-year-old Kid Inventor Awarded Worldwide Licensing Deal

In Fall of 2017, Fat Brain Toys hosted a nation-wide competition called Kidventor wherein children in first through sixth grade were invited to submit toy or game ideas for the chance to have their concept licensed and sold around the world. Last year's winning invention, Door Pong, was premiered at the New York Toy Fair and is now available for sale at specialty toy retailers nationwide.

"Alexander's invention stood out from the rest because of its simple genius," said Karen Carson, "but also because it was inspired by his love for his sister, who has autism." Door Pong is a no-fail version of ping pong, designed to strengthen coordination and motor skills while boosting confidence and self-esteem. Door Pong can be found at https://www.fatbraintoys.com/toy_companies/fat_brain_toy_co/door_pong.cfm .

At the event, Fat Brain Toys Co-Founder Mark Carson awarded Alexander, accompanied by his family, with a scholarship for $2,500.

The finalists for Kidventor 2018 have been chosen and public voting will continue through October 24th. The public can cast their vote for their favorite entries at https://www.fatbraintoys.com/kidventor.cfm . After voting has ended, the judges will deliberate over the finalists and a winner will be announced on October 30th. This year's panel of judges includes Co-Host of NPR's Wow In The World Podcast Mindy Thomas, President of the Parents' Choice Foundation Claire Green, and Fat Brain Toys Co-Founder Mark Carson.

