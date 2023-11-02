Fat Brain Toys Introduces Their Hottest Toys of 2023

News provided by

Fat Brain Toys

02 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

New holiday gift guide highlights items trending to outpace supply

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies, today announces their list of the Hottest Toys for 2023. With something for every age, this collection is a go-to destination for customers seeking out unique gifts they know their children will love.

Among these Hottest Toys are several new-for-2023 items that are already flying off the shelves. There's Air Toobz: a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes – Foosbots: portable and collectible robots that spin to kick a ball when you squeeze their arms – plus many more, including SpillAgain, Trestle Tracks Pro, VolleyShot, as well as new additions to their Pretendables line of pretend play.

"The mission for every parent, grandparent, aunt, and uncle is to find that one gift that WOWS that special child in their life," explained Mark Carson, President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "Our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide is packed with unique toys and games that will put a smile on the gift giver AND the receiver!"

To help gift-givers avoid the dreaded scenario of disappointing their child because of out-of-stock inventory, the Fat Brain Holiday Gift Guide now highlights those hot products that are high in demand and low in supply. Plus, it features plenty of helpful categories, including shop-by-price and developmental goals, as well as a quick-find function where customers can input their child's age and the desired price range.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Contact: Carol Franksen, [email protected]

SOURCE Fat Brain Toys

Also from this source

Fat Brain Toys steps into the realm of children's lit to bring a best-selling book series to life

Fat Brain Toys steps into the realm of children's lit to bring a best-selling book series to life

Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading specialty toy companies, announces the release of their new game Make That Most Magnificent Thing The...
Sorry Kids, Your Favorite Toys Don't Come from the North Pole

Sorry Kids, Your Favorite Toys Don't Come from the North Pole

This year, Fat Brain Toys will introduce over 40 exciting new toys for the holiday season. But while most children will be writing letters to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Toys

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.