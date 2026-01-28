Eli Manning and King’s Hawaiian Launch the Softest Football Merch to Celebrate ‘Soft Fans’ this Big Game

The brand known for its signature softness teams up with football legend Eli Manning to drop the Soft Fans Collection, an ultra-soft line designed to celebrate the softer side of football fandom

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a beloved staple of gamedays, King's Hawaiian has been there for the hardcore football fans all season long. For football's biggest day, the brand is celebrating every kind of fan, including those who mostly show up for the snacks, spreads, and sometimes just to watch a certain celebrity cheering on a certain football player - a crowd King's Hawaiian is dubbing "Soft Fans." As an expert in all things soft, King's Hawaiian is partnering with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning to celebrate this group with the launch of the Soft Fans Collection: a limited-edition, ultra-soft football merch line designed for the Soft Fans who show up at the Big Game for more than just the competition and mainly for ... the food.

With more people tuning into the Big Game than any other football moment all year, gameday becomes just as much about how fans gather as what happens on the field. That's where the Soft Fans Collection comes to life. Inspired by King's Hawaiian's signature pillowy-soft rolls and paired with Eli Manning's football know-how, the collection is perfectly designed to celebrate the softer side of gameday. The limited-edition line includes a crewneck, long sleeve, hat and socks, each featuring playful fan-favorite slogans like "Here For The Food," "Run the Ball, Pass the Sliders," and "Defense Wins Games. Sliders Win Hearts." Select pieces also feature a built-in Soft Fans Cheat Sheet on the sleeve, offering playful Big Game reminders for fans who may need them.

"Fans love King's Hawaiian sliders for the taste and tradition," said Eli Manning. "Soft fans show that love in a lot of creative ways, because being 'here for the food' is a winning strategy - and King's Hawaiian is here to support that."

"Football has always been about bringing people together, and that includes every kind of fan," said Raouf Moussa, CMO of King's Hawaiian. "As a brand that's been part of football food traditions for generations, we wanted to spotlight the fans who show up for the joy, the togetherness, and the food. The Soft Fans Collection celebrates the softer side of the game in a way only King's Hawaiian could and partnering with Eli - someone who truly understands both the game and the culture around it - felt like the perfect way to bring it to life."

The Soft Fans Collection drops 1/28 available nationwide for a limited time on KingsHawaiian.com. Fans can also find gameday snack recipes on the King's Hawaiian site to enjoy while watching the Big Game in their Soft Fans merch.

