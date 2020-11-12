ELIAS Animal Health Expands Clinical Trial of Immunotherapy Treatment for Cancer in Dogs

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a clinical stage development company advancing novel treatments for cancer in companion animals, announces that 10 investigation sites across the U.S. are now participating in the pivotal trial of ELIAS cancer immunotherapy (ECI®). This marks an expansion of the study ELIAS initiated in May to pursue licensure of ECI treatment combined with surgery as an alternative to chemotherapy for dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a deadly form of bone cancer.

The geographical areas served by the clinical trial investigation sites include Southern California, the Intermountain Region, the Desert Southwest, the Chicago metropolitan area, North Texas, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Southeast Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. ELIAS will continue recruiting sites to further expand pet owner access to the trial. To learn more about participating sites and patient eligibility, visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com/eci-osa-04.

The clinical trial's objective is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ECI compared to the current standard of care carboplatin chemotherapy. ECI is a form of immunotherapy that involves treating the patient with its own cancer-specific "killer" T cells. Following surgery, patients will be randomized into two cohorts which will receive either the experimental immunotherapy or chemotherapy. ELIAS will study data from the clinical trial along with data provided by 25 veterinary hospitals offering ECI to canine osteosarcoma patients under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental product.

"As we continue expanding the trial, we are excited to evaluate our personalized approach to treating canine osteosarcoma in a larger population of dogs," said Tammie Wahaus, chief executive officer, ELIAS Animal Health.

Veterinarians interested in more information on the clinical program may visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com or contact ELIAS at [email protected]. Interested investors may contact ELIAS at [email protected].

About ELIAS Animal Health

Based in Olathe, Kansas, ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing its novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS cancer immunotherapy is being distributed to veterinarians under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental product. The company's novel therapeutic approach offers the prospect of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. For more information, visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com.

