Eliassen Group Expands with Acquisition of Webster Consulting Group

READING, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, announced today that it has acquired Webster Consulting Group, LLC ("Webster Consulting Group"), a national professional services firm.

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, government solutions, and life sciences. Founded in 1989 and based in Reading, MA, the company has experienced tremendous growth throughout its history and is well-positioned for continued long-term success.

Based in Woburn, MA, Webster Consulting Group was founded in 2010 by Tim Stone and Paul McMahon, both of whom will remain with Eliassen Group as principal consultants. The company provides IT staffing resources in the areas of project management, business analysis, software QA, architecture & development, and data & analytics. In addition to their proven expertise in these areas, Webster Consulting Group also comes to Eliassen Group with a reputation for quality service and a consistent ability to deliver. While Webster Consulting Group was initially drawn to Eliassen Group's larger scale and ability to provide established Webster Consulting Group clients with an expanded range of service offerings, this acquisition benefits all parties in how it unites two firms that share a strong work ethic and place a high value on integrity.

"The combination of Webster Consulting Group and Eliassen Group is an ideal union, with our service offerings, particularly those of programming and project management, perfectly complementing those of Eliassen Group," said Webster Consulting Group co-founder Tim Stone. The benefits of this acquisition were echoed by Webster Consulting Group co-founder Paul McMahon: "Both companies share a priority of first and foremost remaining a trustworthy partner to our clients and consultants. A combined business based on these common values simply makes sense."

"This strategic partnership with Webster Consulting Group broadens Eliassen Group's client base, enabling us to serve a wider community of both clients and consultants alike," said Eliassen Group CEO Dave MacKeen. "Webster Consulting Group is an ideal fit for Eliassen Group, as they operate with the same level of integrity and reliability that have come to define who we are. As such, we are proud to have Webster Consulting Group take on the Eliassen Group name and brand."

About Webster Consulting Group

Founded in 2010, Webster Consulting Group is a professional services firm that provides reliable IT consulting and staffing solutions. Founded by experienced IT consulting executives, our managing partners combine technical expertise and business acumen with a solid understanding of the importance of delivering projects on time and within budget. Our history of success with our clients and employees is based on integrity, trust, and a strong work ethic.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach.

