Elijah Craig Debuts New Holiday "Craig Nog," Elevated Eggnog Cocktail Made for Elijah Craig Bourbon

The Father of Bourbon is inspiring a new holiday tradition by making Craig Nog available to order direct to your door this December

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig, a leading family of premium American Whiskeys, is putting an elevated twist on a beloved holiday tradition with the launch of "Craig Nog," a new limited-edition, luxury eggnog cocktail designed for its award-winning Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon. Craig Nog takes the nostalgic flavors of eggnog and raises the bar with superior ingredients like Madagascar Vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, and is topped with gold glitter adorned star anise and a Bourbon barrel aged stir stick. The decadent ingredients are anchored by the proof and bold flavor of Elijah Craig Bourbon to create a deliciously well-balanced holiday cocktail.

Elijah Craig Craig Nog

The Craig Nog cocktail kit, available to order nationwide, provides an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the season while handcrafting your new signature holiday drink at home. It also makes the perfect gift! Each cocktail kit features a 375ml bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, premeasured portions of each of the Craig Nog eggnog ingredients and a limited-edition etched Elijah Craig pitcher, the perfect keepsake for remaking your Craig Nog for seasons to come. Enjoy Craig Nog while hanging ornaments, opening presents or cheersing to the New Year.

Throughout December, those based in New York City and Chicago can also enjoy Craig Nog in prebatched and ready to enjoy cans by ordering through the Doordash app or website. Each order will be delivered in a limited-edition Craig Nog tote bag, perfect for transporting Craig Nog to and from holiday gatherings.

"One of my fondest holiday memories is of my grandmother whipping up a batch of her famous eggnog– the adults would always spike their cup with a little Kentucky love! While nostalgia inspired the creation of Craig Nog, we wanted to breathe new life into the beverage. The complexity of flavors found in Elijah Craig Bourbon were the perfect upgrade to begin with," said Lynn House, National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist at Elijah Craig Bourbon.

"Elijah Craig was the first distiller to age his whiskey in new charred oak barrels starting in the late 1700s, right around the time that eggnog as we know it was first invented. With the launch of Craig Nog, we're bringing two iconic flavors together to elevate holiday drinking while maintaining the integrity of a tradition so many of us hold near and dear," continued House.

Often fortified with brandy, eggnog is a popular seasonal beverage dating back hundreds of years that has firmly planted its roots in American culture. In the U.S., we consume more eggnog than any other country in the world, drinking more than 15 million gallons, or 240 million cups annually*. Elijah Craig recognized eggnog is easily elevated with the introduction of Bourbon as the spirit adds a welcomed punch of refined flavor. The brand created Craig Nog to redefine eggnog as a premium holiday beverage suitable for both Bourbon aficionados and Bourbon explorers who are newer to the spirit – inspiring a new holiday drinking tradition this year.

Craig Nog is available for preorder beginning December 3. If you're 21+, visit www.elijahcraig.com/CraigNog to learn more and order Craig Nog direct to your door. For more holiday inspiration follow @ElijahCraig on Instagram.

For the full recipe & other media assets click here.

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG BOURBON

Known as "The Father of Bourbon," Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig's community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, providing total donations of half a million to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig's accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com.

*Smithsonian, 2023

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlynn West, Heaven Hill Distillery

(502) 413-0230

[email protected]

SOURCE Heaven Hill Brands