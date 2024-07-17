Elijah Craig Launches Toasted Rye Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

New expression finished in custom toasted new oak barrels adds sweet complexity to Elijah Craig Straight Rye's unique spice

BARDSTOWN, Ky., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig, a leading family of premium American Whiskeys, today announced the launch of Elijah Craig Toasted Rye. In 1789, Elijah Craig was the first to char oak barrels to make Bourbon, leading to him being credited as the 'Father of Bourbon'. The newest expression continues this tradition of barrel innovation and as a result, adds complex layers of soft and creamy milk chocolate to the characteristic spice notes of Elijah Craig Straight Rye.

The process begins with fully matured Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, which is dumped and then re-entered at barrel proof into a second, custom toasted new oak barrel designed in partnership with Independent Stave Company. The toast on these secondary barrels is unique to Elijah Craig Toasted Rye. At the end of the toasting process, a cap is placed on the barrel to quickly ramp up the heat to an extremely high temperature allowing phenols to embed in the surface of the barrel for an added element of smoke to complement the spice and sweetness of the Rye. Unlike many other finished whiskeys, this whiskey retains its status as a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey because the second finishing barrel is both new and charred.

Elijah Craig Toasted Rye leads with an aroma of toasted oak, crème brûlée, almond and hazelnut. Notes of milk chocolate and subtle baking spices fill the palate, while a creamy mouthfeel begins to take shape. The finish is soft and warm with lingering, drawn-out spices.

"From the moment our tasting panel tried Elijah Craig Toasted Rye through our ongoing innovation process, we knew this expression was going to be special," said Elijah Craig Group Product Director Max Stefka. "The custom toasted barrel from our partners at Independent Stave Company takes an already world-class whiskey and adds in a dessert-like bouquet of flavors."

Elijah Craig Toasted Rye is made as a traditional American Straight Rye Whiskey with 51% rye, 35% corn and 14% malted barley. This combination of grains, which relies heavily on corn as the secondary grain rather than a higher percentage of rye, has been the primary Rye mashbill used by Kentucky Bourbon distilleries since taking over nearly all American Rye production post-Prohibition. Allowing Elijah Craig Rye to rest for a finishing period in the secondary barrel adds the perfect amount of balance from the toast to the classic rye spice.

Each bottle of Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey will bear hints of softened dark green with the toasted rye designation prominently featured at the top of the label and decorated on the bottle. This highly allocated release will be available nationally by late July at a suggested retail price of $54.99. Elijah Craig Toasted Rye's release comes four years after the launch of Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, an offering also available at an SRP of $54.99 for fans of the brand across the country.

Elijah Craig has won numerous accolades for its various line extensions. Most recently, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof C923, A124 and Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel received Double Platinum designation at the 2024 ASCOT Awards. In 2023, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof B523 won a gold medal from Bartender Spirits Awards and the World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. Whisky Advocate named Elijah Craig Barrel Proof B517 its 2017 "Whisky of the Year".

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG BOURBON: Known as "The Father of Bourbon," Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig's community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, providing total donations of more than $400,000 to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig's accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com.

