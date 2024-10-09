Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week Returns for Fifth Annual Celebration of The Original Whiskey Cocktail

The award-winning brand will once again raise funds for the hospitality community through donations for every Old Fashioned sold at participating bars and restaurants

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig Bourbon is proud to announce the launch of its fifth-annual Old Fashioned Week, running from October 11 through October 20, 2024. This 10-day celebration invites bourbon enthusiasts to enjoy the iconic Old Fashioned cocktail at participating bars and restaurants across the country, all while supporting a great cause. Elijah Craig's mashbill and aging regimen lends itself to making the perfect spirit-forward Old Fashioned. Its signature warm spice and subtle smoke flavor complement the sweetness and spiciness of the cocktail's key ingredients. For every Old Fashioned sold, Elijah Craig will donate $1 per drink (up to $100,000) to the Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization providing critical support to food and beverage workers through emergency relief and mental health services.

Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week

"Elijah Craig is proud to give back to the hospitality community by supporting our friends at the Southern Smoke Foundation through our fifth annual Old Fashioned Week," said Max Stefka, Group Product Director of Elijah Craig. "Visiting a participating bar for a balanced Old Fashioned helps put dollars directly into the pockets of food and beverage workers when they need it most."

Since its inception in 2020, Elijah Craig's Old Fashioned Week has raised over $400,000 for organizations dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry, including the Southern Smoke Foundation. With Elijah Craig's help, Southern Smoke has provided nearly 1,000 no-cost mental health counseling sessions and $150,000 in emergency relief grants to industry workers across the U.S.

Internationally, Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week will take place once again in Canada with proceeds benefiting the Bartenders Benevolent Fund, and for the first time in the UK, with efforts benefiting the hospitality industry via The Drinks Trust. The 2024 Old Fashioned Week will continue this impactful legacy, with every cocktail enjoyed helping to make a difference.

Elijah Craig is encouraging consumers to join the festivities by using the "Find a Bar" tool on oldfashionedweek.com to discover participating venues nearby. Many of these locations will feature creative riffs on the classic Elijah Craig Old Fashioned, giving guests unique ways to raise a glass in celebration. With 7000 venues participating in 2023, and estimations for equal sign ups this year, consumers will have no shortage of options when it comes to choosing where to cheers. This week is a celebration of bartenders, barbacks, chefs, runners, dishwashers, waitstaff, and many more service workers who are the backbone of the industry.

Bartenders interested in showing off their creativity can submit their own Old Fashioned recipes to the annual "New Era of the Old Fashioned Cocktail Contest" hosted by Elijah Craig and VinePair. Entrants get a chance to win a $15,000 cash prize and will be featured in Elijah Craig's "Old Fashioned Week Cocktail Companion: Volume 2" cocktail book. The drinks will be judged based on balance, flavor, aroma, and character, along with other factors, like innovation, inspiration, and presentation. Bartenders can enter now through November 1st.

To amplify the reach of Old Fashioned Week, Elijah Craig will launch a national media campaign featuring a brand ad running on connected TV and digital video networks like Hulu, Roku, ESPN, and Peacock. For those looking to enjoy Old Fashioned Week from home, consumers can find Elijah Craig Old Fashioned displays paired with all the ingredients necessary to craft the perfect Old Fashioned at retailers across the U.S.

The Signature Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Recipe

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

25 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Dashes of Bitters

Orange Swath

1 Brandied Cherry (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a mixing glass add bitters, simple syrup, Elijah Craig Small Batch, and ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain cocktail over a large ice cube in a double old-Fashioned glass. Garnish with a swath of orange and a brandied cherry.

Elijah Craig invites Bourbon fans everywhere to join us in raising a glass to the Old Fashioned cocktail and the dedicated workers who make our hospitality experiences unforgettable. Share your favorite recipes, build your own Old Fashioned riffs, and gather friends and family to hit the town (or stay in to make your own, of course). Be sure to tag @ElijahCraig and #OldFashionedWeek on your photos or videos for a chance to be featured on the brand's social channels. Let's toast to another successful Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week and continue to support the Southern Smoke Foundation in their vital work for the bar and restaurant community.

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG BOURBON: Elijah Craig Bourbon bears the name of the Reverend Elijah Craig, known as "The Father of Bourbon," who established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Elijah Craig accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com.

Heaven Hill reminds you to "Think Wisely. Drink Wisely."

