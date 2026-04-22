Elior North America Releases Annual Doing Good Report, Showcasing Measurable Progress in Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing

Latest Report Highlights Significant Reductions in Food Waste and Carbon Emissions, Alongside Advancements in Sustainable Menus and Ethical Sourcing

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elior North America (ENA), one of the nation's leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, today announced the release of its fourth annual Doing Good Social & Environmental Responsibility (SER) Report. The report outlines meaningful progress from 2025 across key sustainability pillars, including food waste reduction, carbon emissions, responsible sourcing, and plant-forward dining.

"Our 2025 momentum reflects a fully integrated strategy, one that seamlessly brings together responsible sourcing, culinary innovation, and operational excellence," said Brittany Mayer-Schuler, Chief Operating Officer at Elior North America. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling meaningful impact by delivering lasting value for our clients, strengthening our communities, and advancing a more sustainable future."

2025 Doing Good Report Highlights:

Food Waste Reduction: With a continued focus on making the most of every ingredient, Elior North America reduced food waste by 57.7%. The company also diverted more food waste compared to 2024, doubling the amount going to compost and donating 59% more meals.

With a continued focus on making the most of every ingredient, Elior North America reduced food waste by 57.7%. The company also diverted more food waste compared to 2024, doubling the amount going to compost and donating 59% more meals. Lowering Carbon Footprint: The company achieved a 16% year-over-year reduction in its carbon footprint across North American operations, advancing Elior Group's broader global goal of a 25% reduction by 2030.

The company achieved a 16% year-over-year reduction in its carbon footprint across North American operations, advancing Elior Group's broader global goal of a 25% reduction by 2030. Sustainably Sourced Seafood: 58.9% of seafood sourced met sustainable standards, representing a 27% increase over FY24 and reflecting continued progress in protecting ocean ecosystems and supporting responsible fisheries.

58.9% of seafood sourced met sustainable standards, representing a 27% increase over FY24 and reflecting continued progress in protecting ocean ecosystems and supporting responsible fisheries. Protein Sustainability Leadership: Elior North America earned an A+ Protein Sustainability Grade from Humane World for Animals, improving upon its consistent A ratings in previous years, and reinforcing its leadership in responsible protein sourcing.

Elior North America earned an A+ Protein Sustainability Grade from Humane World for Animals, improving upon its consistent A ratings in previous years, and reinforcing its leadership in responsible protein sourcing. Animal Welfare Progress: The company increased its use of cage-free eggs by 37% over FY24, demonstrating continued advancement toward higher animal welfare standards across its supply chain.

The company increased its use of cage-free eggs by 37% over FY24, demonstrating continued advancement toward higher animal welfare standards across its supply chain. Local Sourcing Investment: The company invested $1.1 million in locally sourced produce, strengthening regional food systems and supporting local farmers and suppliers.

The company invested $1.1 million in locally sourced produce, strengthening regional food systems and supporting local farmers and suppliers. Plant-Based Innovation: In alignment with growing consumer demand for sustainable dining options, 50% of all newly developed entrées in 2025 were plant-based, underscoring ENA's commitment to reducing environmental impact through menu innovation.

The fourth annual Doing Good Report reflects Elior North America's ongoing dedication to transparency and accountability, while setting the stage for continued advancements in sustainability and social responsibility across its operations.

To read the full Elior North America 2025 Doing Good Report, visit: elior-na.com/social-environmental-responsibility

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience, and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Jacobson

678-687-4937

[email protected]

SOURCE Elior North America