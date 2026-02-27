Elisa and Elisa Industriq join MWC Barcelona 2026, showcasing innovations in energy optimization, autonomous networks, scam prevention, and more

HELSINKI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa, a Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services, and its international software business Elisa Industriq, will have a robust presence at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on 2–5 March 2026.

Now marking its 20th year in Barcelona, MWC is the world's largest and most influential international connectivity and mobile technology event. At MWC, Elisa and Elisa Industriq will showcase exclusive product and solution demos, innovations, collaborative partnerships, and keynotes.

On the eve of MWC, Sunday, 1 March, Elisa's COO & EVP, Technology and Operations Sami Komulainen will join the discussion at Nokia's MWC26 press and analyst event. You can follow the event live on YouTube from 14:00 CET.

Elisa and Google Cloud at the forefront of developing AI-driven networks

Elisa and Google Cloud are accelerating the shift to AI-driven autonomous network operations. Building on Elisa's previous automation development, the collaboration enables Elisa's network to largely run itself, adapt to high-level business goals, and proactively detect and fix issues. Experience the future of autonomous networks, including Elisa's network digital twin and live AI agents, in Hall 2, stand 2H40, ground floor.

Solutions for the battle against increasing scam calls

Trust in phone numbers is fading at an alarming rate as the prevalence of scam calls rises. With its Fraud Call Prevention Solution, Elisa shows how operators can restore trust and turn security into a competitive advantage. The solution, deployed in Finland, recently won the European Crime Prevention Award. Learn more in Hall 5, 5J45, in the Finland Pavilion.

Elisa's CEO Topi Manner will take part in the panel discussion Scam Wars: When AI Joins the Fight on Monday, 2 March at 15:00 CET. Manner will join other top experts in discussing intensifying cyber threats as AI drives automated attacks, generative scams, and convincing deepfakes. Join the session in Hall 6, Turing Stage, to learn how organizations can develop defensive strategies and navigate the ethical and regulatory dilemmas of the AI-driven cybersecurity landscape.

Gridle demonstrates how AI-optimized telecom batteries boost revenue and resilience

Elisa Industriq's energy optimization unit, Gridle, will showcase how its AI-powered optimization service, connected to RAN batteries, not only strengthens network resilience and operational continuity during blackouts but also unlocks new revenue streams and energy cost savings.

Meet the Gridle team in a dedicated meeting room in Hall 3 to explore how energy storage assets can be made smarter and more profitable with Elisa Industriq's AIpowered energy flexibility optimization service. The optimization capabilities also cover industrial, residential and gridscale assets.

Polystar helps operators transform their operations with AI and machine learning

Elisa Industriq's Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. At MWC, Polystar will showcase the latest AI-driven automated assurance innovations and demonstrate the benefits of data management and enhanced analytics through several new AI use cases. Meet the Polystar team in Hall 5, 5F35, and learn how the solutions unlock deeper insights, elevate customer experience, and boost operational efficiency.

Further information and interview requests:

Elisa's Mediadesk, [email protected], tel. +358 50 305 1605

