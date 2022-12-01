ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Elispot and Fluorospot Assays in Oncology Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay Kit (T Cell and B Cell assay), Analyzer, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplants, Vaccine Development), End User (Hospitals & Clinical Labs, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market size is projected to reach USD 390 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Market is driven by factors such as increasing use of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in oncology, growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. On the other hand, availability of alternative detection technologies is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The Assay kits accounted for the largest market share in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays product' market, during the forecast period

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Products market is segmented into Assay kits, Analyzers, and Ancillary Products. In 2021, kits accounted for a sizable market share because they offer advantages in terms of high specificity and sensitivity and better detection limits as compared to other assays such as ELISA as well as their wide applications in the field of research and diagnostics.

Diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type of application, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market is segmented into Diagnostic and Research Application. The Diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021., while research application is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the years ahead, from 2022 to 2027 considering their practice in several research applications, such as vaccine development, clinical trials, and cancer research.

APAC region accounted for the highest CAGR

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market is divided into four regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. According to the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to retain a significant market share in 2021 and the future. The Asia-Pacific market is being propelled by an increase in non-communicable (NCD), research funding on vaccines and changing disease profiles. North America, on the other hand, will experience significant growth in the coming years due to the presence of key players, the availability of technologically advanced ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Growing Awareness About Early Disease Diagnosis

Increasing Vaccine Development to Address Challenges of Antimicrobial Resistance

Increasing Use of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays in Oncology

ELISpot Assays as Diagnostic Tool in Drug Hypersensitivity Reaction

Growth in Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Opportunities

Use of FluoroSpot Assays for Multiple-Analyte Detection in Single Well

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Detection Technologies

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Restraints

Stringent Requirements for Approval of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Instruments and Consumables

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market, by Product

7 ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market, by Application

8 ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market, by End-user

9 ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Oxford Immunotec (UK)

Cellular Technology Limited (US)

Mabtech ( Sweden )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Abcam plc. (UK)

Bio-Techne. (US)

Mikrogen Diagnostik ( Germany )

) Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH ( Germany )

) U-CyTech (Netherland)

Medix Biochemica ( Finland )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Bio-Sys GmbH ( Germany )

) Anogen-Yes Biotech Laboratories Ltd ( Canada )

) Abnova Corporation. ( Taiwan )

) Biorbyt Ltd (UK)

