Elissa Buie Receives the Alexandra Armstrong Lifetime Achievement Award

The Alexandra Armstrong Lifetime Achievement award celebrates female pioneers in the financial planning profession who have had long careers as advisers, a track record of leadership in the profession, and a demonstrated commitment to serve as a role model or mentor to other women. It also acknowledges women who have earned the admiration and respect of their peers. The recipient is chosen by InvestmentNews' selection committee and is approved by the inaugural winner, Alexandra Armstrong.

Elissa has dedicated her career to empowering people to pursue their limitless vision for their life through the magic of financial planning; an outlook and mission that Elissa and her team call Live Big®.

Elissa has been practicing financial planning for three decades and has played a pivotal role in the development of the financial planning profession. Elissa sits on the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Financial Planning and is a past Chair of the Foundation. She is also a past Chair of the Financial Planning Association (FPA®) and is a Dean for the FPA's Residency Program. In October 2013, the Financial Planning Association awarded Elissa the prestigious P. Kemp Fain, Jr. Award.

Elissa has published extensively in the Journal of Financial Planning and is a frequent conference presenter on the topics of policy-based financial planning®, the discovery process in financial planning, and the role of science in the development of the profession. She has been a conference keynote speaker throughout the world, including in the United States, Japan, the UK, South Africa, and Korea.

Elissa holds an appointment as Distinguished Adjunct Professor in Golden Gate University's Ageno School of Business where she teaches the capstone course in the school's graduate financial planning program, and recently revamped the program's estate planning course. She has been quoted in The Washington Post, Time, and Business Week, and has made appearances on The Today Show, NBC News, and CNBC. Elissa is a Certified Financial Planner® licensee and holds business degrees from the University of Virginia and the University of Maryland. Learn more about Elissa and Yeske Buie at www.YeBu.com.

