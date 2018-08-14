Elite Alliance Announces The Hideaways Club As Newest Exchange Partner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury home exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed vacation homes, announced The Hideaways Club, an award-winning property investment club, has joined Elite Alliance as its newest exchange partner. The Hideaways Club members are provided access to Elite Alliance's growing portfolio of international vacation destinations and travel benefits.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with The Hideaways Club, greatly expanding Elite Alliance's international portfolio to exciting new markets, including Bali, Mauritius and Morocco," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Mallorca, Spain

The Hideaways Club offers Elite Alliance members access to The Villa Collection, four to five-bedroom luxury villas in 27 destinations including Provence, Chamonix, Crete, Marrakech and Koh Samui. Each private villa boasts large living and entertaining areas with outdoor barbeques, dining areas and private pools. The Hideaways Club portfolio combined with Elite Alliance's 100+ destinations will make this one of the most coveted collections of global properties.

"The Hideaways Club is excited to become Elite Alliance's newest partner. We have been approached by other exchange companies, but we were always concerned with quality. However, we quickly recognized that Elite Alliance's approach to home exchange is unique and specifically designed to meet the needs of the discriminating traveler and our member," said Helmut Schon, Founder of The Hideaways Club.

About The Hideaways Club

The Hideaways Club was born out of the Founders' own travel experiences, which have really influenced the Club's direction and approach. In a world where work is increasingly more demanding, we value the idea of an investment return being experiential and centered around pleasure, peace of mind and convenience. The Villa Collection is comprised of private and luxury interior-designed homes in stunning locations around the world. Residences provide space, convenience and privacy, but with the fundamental extras we have come to appreciate in hotels - fully serviced residences with a first-class Concierge Service, seven days a week. The result is an exclusive community with a shared vision of enjoying the world at its most exceptional. www.thehideawaysclub.com

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance® is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, fabulous yacht excursions, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. www.elitealliance.com

For more information, please contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or visit our website: www.elitealliance.com

