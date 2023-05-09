Elite Biotechnology Company Selects ValGenesis VLMS for Digitally Managing Their Validation Processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that an elite biotechnology company selected ValGenesis VLMS for digitizing multiple validation processes across the organization. The company selected ValGenesis VLMS after a rigorous audit of solutions.

The company is an innovative leader that develops, acquires, and commercializes advanced aesthetic and therapeutic offerings in highly competitive markets. Moving from pre-clinical to the commercialization phase, the company's strategy of "begin with the end in mind" demands digitization and automation technology for the validation of its multiple new systems, equipment, and processes.

ValGenesis VLMS, a 100% digital validation tool, was selected for computer system validation (CSV) and other use cases. The company's leadership recognized the solution's unparalleled functionality and scalability, and priority on data integrity and risk-based tools to ensure that the correct amount of validation is applied to every system and asset. ValGenesis VLMS defines and sets global validation standards across every site within an organization, streamlining validation processes and adhering to rigorous regulatory standards.

ValGenesis is a pioneer of automated validation software solutions and leads the way with a unique paperless validation process that tracks the validation status of GxP systems corporate-wide, in real time.

"Preclinical strategies impact drug development timelines and the commercial potential for a biologic," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "This is a very crucial time for our client as we help them harness the power of digital validation and adhere to the most stringent global regulatory requirements. They picked the solution that will truly empower them on their Pharma 4.0 journey."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process.

This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

