Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. Expands Medical Clinic Services to Meet Rising Demand for Mental Health Support

VISALIA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. (Elite Medical), a renowned provider of private medical clinic services for self-insured organizations, is responding to an emerging trend in employee healthcare needs. Elite Medical reports a significant increase in demand for private, company-funded mental health services, a testament to the evolving needs of today's workforce.

As a trusted provider of comprehensive medical services, Elite Medical has long been recognized for its commitment to employee health and well-being. The recent surge in requests for mental health services marks a new direction in the company's service offering, driven by increased awareness and urgency around mental health in the workplace.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of U.S. workers are at high risk of mental health issues, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive mental health support within the corporate environment. Nick Gambini, CEO of Elite Medical, notes, "In response to these growing demands, we've significantly expanded our suite of mental health services. Our goal is to provide holistic care that addresses the total well-being of employees, including their mental health."

Poor mental health has been linked to a significant decrease in workplace productivity, with workers who rate their mental health as poor showing productivity scores more than 39 points below the national average. Elite Medical's expanded mental health services aim to mitigate these challenges, thereby enhancing productivity and improving overall workforce health.

Elite Medical's dedicated approach to mental health includes personalized care options that effectively address the unique needs of each individual. This comprehensive strategy aims to eliminate the fragmentation of counseling, behavioral health services, and medical reimbursement, thereby reducing confusion and frustration while improving health outcomes.

Gambini states, "At Elite Medical, we're committed to continuously evolving our services to meet the changing health needs of the organizations we serve. The addition of comprehensive mental health services to our offering is a significant step in this direction."

Elite Medical's continuous care model ensures that each individual has access to the right type and level of care at any given time, in their preferred format: in-person, virtually, over the phone, or through chat.

